Holiday let income is higher, but yield is won in the details

For landlords weighing up where to put their next investment, it is possible for a holiday let to deliver a markedly stronger return than a standard buy to let, because letting by the night at seasonal rates can lift gross income well beyond a conventional annual tenancy.

However, that stronger headline yield is rarely the whole story, since it holds only when the property earns consistently across the year. That consistency is built through how carefully the let is presented, marketed and run, rather than how well it performs in a single peak season. Yield in this market is won in the quieter months, and the features that fill those weeks tend to be the same ones that make the financing easier to secure.

Higher gross income arrives less predictably than rent from a standard tenancy and carries costs that a long lease does not, with furnishing, cleaning, management, and maintenance all sitting between the booking calendar and the bank balance.

Since April 2025, the furnished holiday lettings regime was abolished, meaning holiday lets are now taxed as ordinary property income. For landlords, this means some of the previous tax advantages have been removed. Mortgage interest is now only relievable at the basic rate, capital allowances on new spending have been withdrawn, and profits no longer count towards pension contributions.

None of that means holiday lets are no longer attractive. Sykes Holiday Cottages has found that 83 per cent of owners remain confident in future profitability, while 60 per cent expect demand to grow. But it does mean landlords need to look beyond the nightly rate and ask what they are likely to keep across the full year, once tax, costs, management and quieter months have all been factored in. Investors should take professional tax advice before committing.

The best-performing holiday lets are actively managed

The properties that earn consistently are the ones that are actively managed, not simply put on a listing site and left to fill themselves.

Amenities still pay their way, with Sykes data showing that a hot tub can lift annual income by up to 40 per cent, a pet-friendly policy by around 16 per cent, and a willingness to take short breaks and multiple bookings a week by roughly 25 per cent, while a log burner, fast broadband, and clean, considered interiors widen the appeal further.

The larger and more durable gains, though, come from how a property is operated, since attractive photography, responsive management, sensible pricing through the seasons, and a steady flow of good reviews result in better visibility, more repeat bookings, and far healthier occupancy in the shoulder and low months.

Location is key

Location decides much of the rest, and the figures show how wide the gap can be, with Sykes putting the average holiday let income at £25,600 in 2025 against £45,900 for the top-earning spot, Grasmere in the Lake District, and noting that countryside and year-round destinations are now outperforming traditional seaside towns as travel shifts off-peak.

Proximity to coastline, attractions, and good transport links raises demand, provided the property is not so close to a main road or station. That noise costs it the very peace guests are paying for.

Location now carries a regulatory question as well as a commercial one, because the rules differ across the UK and continue to tighten. Scotland requires a short-term let licence to operate. Wales runs a registration scheme for visitor accommodation; there, a property generally needs to be let for at least 182 days a year to be assessed for business rates rather than council tax.

Buyers who understand the regime that applies to a particular area, and who price the cost and effort of compliance into the deal, are the ones least likely to be caught out after completion.

Holiday let lending is assessed differently

This feeds directly into the financing, because a holiday let mortgage is assessed differently from a standard buy to let mortgage. Rather than measuring a single tenancy, lenders weigh projected income across high, middle, and low seasons, and they tend to underwrite on a moderated year-round figure rather than the optimistic peak, so occupancy, seasonality, and local demand all shape how much can be borrowed.

Many lenders will also want the property to stack up as a conventional let as a fallback, on the basis that it could revert to a standard tenancy if the holiday market softened, which is why a property that works on both measures is the easier one to fund.

Not every lender operates in this space and criteria is more specialised. Deposits typically start from 20 per cent, and in some areas, licensing status may now shape lender appetite. When requiring a mortgage for a holiday let, landlords should check their position before committing to a purchase, particularly if the figures only work on optimistic peak-season income.

At the end of the day, holiday lets reward owners who treat their properties like a business, rather than a passive asset. The income on offer is tangible, but it lasts only when the property is set up to stand out in often competitive markets, managed for continuous stays, and structured to survive the new tax and regulatory landscape. The reassurance for landlords is that the same discipline which protects the return is also what makes lenders more comfortable to back it.