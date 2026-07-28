Aston Martin Shares Have Fallen 95% — What the Full-Year Numbers Really Show

Aston Martin shares trade at 36.34p after a five-year collapse of 95%, and the company’s own filings paint a harder picture than the broker consensus might suggest. Eleven City analysts currently carry ratings on the stock, with a consensus 12-month price target of 46.73p implying a 26% recovery. One bull-case target reaches 55p, a 51% rebound that would turn a £9,999 position into £12,589. Before treating those numbers as a roadmap, it is worth reading what the accounts actually say.

What the FY 2025 Results Reveal About Aston Martin Shares

The full-year 2025 figures, approved by the board on 24 February 2026 and signed by chief executive Adrian Hallmark and chief financial officer Doug Lafferty, show the scale of the task ahead. According to the Aston Martin FY 2025 Preliminary Results, full-year revenue came in at £1.26 billion, a 21% reduction on the prior year. Wholesale volumes fell 10% to 5,448 units. Core average selling price rose 5% to £185,000, but that uplift was not enough to offset the volume hit. Adjusted EBIT landed at negative £189 million and free cash outflow increased by £18 million to £410 million.

The loss account worsened sharply. Per the Aston Martin Lagonda Annual Report 2025, the total loss available for equity holders reached £493.2 million (FY 2024: £323.5 million). Adjusted loss per ordinary share widened to 43.5p (FY 2024: 34.8p), on a weighted average share count of 982.4 million. Retained earnings at 31 December 2025 stood at negative £731.7 million, and shareholder equity contracted from £2,509.4 million to £1,761.0 million. The parent company itself recorded a loss of £798.6 million for the year.

Net debt stood at $1.46 billion at the Q1 2025 stage, and year-end FY 2025 total liquidity came to £250 million, according to earnings call highlights cited by Yahoo Finance. The Q1 2025 results document noted that liquidity of c.£400m at that point was expected to be enhanced by over £125m following completion of a separate transaction.

The Q1 2025 filing also flags a conflict with figures circulating in some market commentary. The Aston Martin Q1 2025 Results show total revenue of £234 million, a 13% decrease against the £268 million recorded in Q1 2024, with adjusted EBIT at negative £65 million (Q1 2024: negative £57 million). Figures of £270.4 million in revenues and a 16% year-on-year rise that have appeared elsewhere are not consistent with the primary document for Q1 2025; they appear to relate to a later reporting period.

The 2026 Outlook: Valhalla as the Pivot Point

The company’s own guidance for FY 2026, set out in the preliminary results document, provides the clearest statement of what a recovery would need to look like. Wholesale volumes for the full year are expected to be broadly in line with FY 2025’s 5,448 units, with retail volumes again outpacing wholesales. Gross margin is targeted to improve into the high 30s percentage range, up from 29% in FY 2025. The Valhalla hypercar is central to that margin story: approximately 500 deliveries are planned for the full year, with up to 100 expected in Q1 2026 alone, and a more balanced production cadence on both core models and the Valhalla from Q2 2026 onwards.

If the margin expansion materialises, the company’s stated aim of improving materially towards breakeven in 2026 becomes more credible. The order book for core models extended to around five months at year-end, which at least points to near-term demand visibility. The P/S ratio of 0.2 reflects how little the market is paying for that revenue base, though with losses of the magnitude seen in 2025, a price-to-sales multiple is doing limited analytical work here.

The bull case rests on a narrow set of conditions holding simultaneously: Valhalla deliveries running to schedule, gross margins moving as guided, US tariff exposure remaining manageable, and net debt not deteriorating further. Each is a reasonable possibility in isolation. Together, they form a chain with several fragile links. This is the third time in roughly five years that Aston Martin has entered a calendar year with a restructuring narrative and a production ramp story. The company’s investor relations page confirms Q1 2026 results are already available, with H1 2026 results scheduled next — that update will show whether the Valhalla ramp is tracking and whether the margin trajectory is real.

For investors with high risk tolerance and a recovery thesis, the setup has more substance than in prior years. For everyone else, the Q1 2026 print is the next binary test.