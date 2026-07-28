RECI Dividend Yield of 10.3%: What £2,000 Could Return by Mid-2027

Real Estate Credit Investments (LSE: RECI) is attracting renewed attention from income investors, with the RECI dividend yield standing at 10.3% and an underlying portfolio that has grown considerably beyond figures cited in older commentary.

What RECI Actually Holds

The trust is a closed-ended investment company that originates and invests in real estate debt secured by commercial and residential properties across Western Europe, with primary exposure to the United Kingdom, France and Spain.

As at 31 March 2025, the investment portfolio stood at £369.5 million including accrued interest, spread across 21 positions, with a weighted average levered gross yield of 11.4% and an average loan-to-value ratio of 66.0%, according to the AIC announcement. Some earlier commentary placed the portfolio at 26 investments valued at more than £280 million; the March 2025 primary-source figures supersede that count.

Net assets came in at £318.4 million as at 31 March 2025, down from £326.4 million a year earlier, per the company’s Annual Report and Accounts 2025. In the financial year to that date, RECI received cash repayments and interest of £113.6 million, illustrating the pace at which capital is cycling through the book.

The RECI Dividend Yield and the Discount to NAV

The quarterly dividend has held at 3.0p per share for several consecutive years, underpinning the RECI dividend yield at the current share price. The trust pays four times a year; on a £2,000 holding, that translates to £206 in annual income at a 10.3% yield.

On the discount to net asset value, the original analysis cites 15%; data from AJ Bell and Morningstar currently show a discount of -16.22%, against a 12-month average of -11.03% per Morningstar. The scenario below uses the 15% figure consistent with the original calculation; the live discount appears marginally wider.

If the discount to NAV were to halve from 15% to around 7.5%, that equates to a 9.5% capital gain on the entry price. Applied to £2,000, that produces a gain of £190. Combined with dividend income of £206, the theoretical return by mid-2027 reaches £2,396, before transaction costs and tax. Those two assumptions — dividend maintained, discount narrows — both need to hold.

Bear Case vs Bull Case

The bear case centres on rate sensitivity. European interest rates have moved higher, raising financing costs for RECI’s borrowers and potentially compressing demand for the specialist debt the trust provides. The share price has declined 8% over the past year, reflecting that caution. An average LTV of 66.0% across the book provides a buffer, but it is not negligible if property values weaken further.

The bull case rests on RECI’s competitive positioning. Traditional banks have largely pulled back from complex real estate lending, and that gap allows specialist lenders to command materially higher rates — visible in the 11.4% weighted average levered gross yield on the current book. RECI is also migrating towards an all-senior loan book, a shift that points to a lower-risk credit profile over time. For investors weighing costs, the ongoing charge stands at 2.03% per AJ Bell data, worth factoring into any multi-year return calculation.

For the financial year ended 31 March 2024, RECI reported a total net profit of £21.9 million on total assets of £352.3 million, according to the filing held on the FCA National Storage Mechanism. The 2025 annual report shows net assets have since contracted modestly, though the dividend cadence has been maintained.

The Forward Setup

With a portfolio yield of 11.4% on a £369.5 million book and net assets of £318.4 million, the income coverage behind the RECI dividend yield looks adequate at present rates. The market capitalisation of £256.4 million reflects the current discount; a re-rating back toward the 12-month average discount of -11.03% would, on its own, represent a meaningful narrowing from today’s -16.22%.

The next test is whether the 3.0p quarterly dividend survives a prolonged period of softer European property sentiment. If it does, and the discount edges in, the arithmetic above becomes less theoretical. If credit quality in the senior loan book deteriorates, the discount could widen further before it narrows.