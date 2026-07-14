Lloyds Banking Group Results in July Reveal a Valuation at Full Stretch

With Lloyds Banking Group results due on 30 July, the half-year numbers arrive with the stock trading at a premium to every domestic peer — and very little room to disappoint. LLOY closed at 115.5p on 6 July, placing it on a forward price-to-tangible-book (P/TB) ratio of 1.87 times against a forecast tangible net asset value per share of 61.8p for FY26.

That multiple is drawn from the company-compiled analyst consensus published on 14 April 2026, based on 18 models. It compares unfavourably to almost every name in the peer group.

How Lloyds Stacks Up Against Its Peers

The P/TB comparison is the standard tool for valuing UK bank shares, stripping out the lumpy provisions and one-off charges that distort earnings multiples from one period to the next. On that basis, Lloyds is priced for perfection.

Bank Forward P/TB Lloyds (LLOY) 1.87x HSBC 1.65x NatWest 1.40x Barclays 1.00x

The peer average sits at 1.35 times. Even using HSBC’s 1.65 times as the upper bookend, Lloyds trades above it. The premium reflects the bank’s leading market position and a strong domestic loan book. But it also means that if the July results disappoint on credit quality or margin, the re-rating arithmetic is uncomfortable. A reversion to HSBC’s P/TB ratio implies a share price of around 102p, based on the analyst consensus figures.

The premium has a rational foundation: the same consensus data forecasts return on tangible equity climbing from 12.9% in FY25 to 16.7% by FY26. For a UK domestic lender, that is a strong trajectory, and the market is willing to pay for it in advance.

What the Lloyds Banking Group Results Need to Deliver

The Q1 2026 numbers, published via Lloyds Bank market news, provided real momentum. Pre-tax profit came in at £2.0bn, ahead of the £1.8bn consensus figure, with underlying net interest income rising 8% year-on-year to £3.6bn. The banking net interest margin reached 3.17%, up 14 basis points year-on-year. Statutory profit after tax was £1.6bn, with net income of £4.8bn up 9% year-on-year, according to the Q1 2026 earnings call transcript.

The Q1 return on tangible equity came in at 17.0% and the cost:income ratio at 51.9%, per data on the Lloyds Banking Group investor relations page. The CET1 ratio stood at 13.4%, suggesting the balance sheet is in reasonable shape heading into the second half.

Full-year guidance was revised upward: net interest income is now expected to exceed £14.9bn, citing higher rate expectations and increased structural hedge income. Management also reiterated a cost:income ratio target of below 50% and a return on tangible equity above 16% for the full year. CEO Charlie Nunn stated: ‘We are confident in our delivery for the year ahead and reiterate our guidance for 2026.’

Against that backdrop, the bull case for July is reasonably straightforward: another quarter that tracks the guidance trajectory should allow the premium rating to hold. Guidance reiteration has been consistent, and Q1 beat on the key metrics.

The Credit Quality Question

The risk to the thesis sits in the impairment line. The April consensus data showed Q1 2026 impairments at £380m, more than double the £177m recorded in Q4 2025, with the asset quality ratio nearly tripling from 0.14% to 0.32%. Return on tangible equity dipped from 15.7% in Q4 to 14.6% in Q1, before the stronger full-Q1 number of 17.0% reported by the bank itself suggested sequential improvement within the quarter.

Within the Q1 impairment total, £151m related specifically to deterioration in the economic outlook driven by the Middle East conflict. That context matters: it was a discrete macro event, not a systemic deterioration in the domestic loan book. Whether the second quarter carries a similar or higher charge is the central question the London Stock Exchange-listed bank will need to answer on 30 July.

If credit quality is softening faster than the consensus expects, the downside target of 102p based on a reversion to HSBC’s P/TB ratio is a plausible destination. At the current 1.87 times, there is no cushion built into the price for negative surprises.

The setup, then, is asymmetric. A good result holds the stock roughly flat; a miss on credit or margin compresses the multiple quickly. With the Bank of England base rate still the dominant driver of domestic NIM, any shift in rate expectations before results day adds a further layer of sensitivity. The binary is clear: 30 July either validates the premium or starts to unwind it.