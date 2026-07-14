Why Business Succession Planning Should Be Treated as a Core Commercial Risk

Many business owners spend years building enterprise value, developing customer relationships, hiring staff, refining systems and accumulating goodwill. Yet one of the most important commercial questions is often left unresolved: what happens if the owner dies, loses capacity, retires suddenly or needs to exit the business?

For small and medium-sized businesses, succession planning is sometimes treated as a private estate planning issue. That is too narrow. A business succession plan is not merely about who receives wealth after death. It is about business continuity, control, valuation, liquidity, tax exposure, stakeholder confidence and dispute prevention.

A strong succession plan can protect both the business and the people who depend on it. A weak or informal arrangement can expose the business to conflict, delay and loss of value at precisely the moment when certainty is most needed.

Succession planning is more than a Will

A Will is important, but it rarely solves the whole problem for a business owner.

The reason is simple: many business interests are not held in a straightforward personal capacity. A business may be operated through a company, trust, partnership, unit trust, franchise structure or a combination of entities. The owner may control the business without personally owning every underlying asset. There may be loans between entities, family trust appointments, shareholder rights, director powers, leases, personal guarantees, insurance policies and superannuation interests.

That means a Will should be integrated with the commercial structure. Otherwise, the estate plan may say one thing while the company constitution, shareholders agreement, trust deed or loan arrangements produce a different outcome.

This is why business owners often need coordinated advice from legal, accounting and financial advisers. For Victorian business owners, firms such as Parke Lawyers’ commercial and business law team can assist with the legal architecture that sits behind business continuity and ownership transition.

The key risks when there is no clear plan

The absence of a succession plan can create several immediate problems.

First, control may become uncertain. If the business relies on one person as sole director, trustee, appointor, shareholder or key decision-maker, incapacity or death can leave others unsure who has authority to sign documents, access bank accounts, manage staff or deal with suppliers.

Second, value may deteriorate quickly. Goodwill is fragile. Customers, lenders, landlords and employees may lose confidence if there is no clear management pathway. A business that looked valuable on paper may be worth much less if it cannot trade smoothly through a transition.

Third, disputes become more likely. Family members may disagree with business partners. Executors may not understand the business. Surviving shareholders may want to buy out the estate, while beneficiaries may believe the price is too low. These disputes can become expensive, disruptive and damaging to the brand.

Fourth, liquidity can become a problem. If a deceased owner’s family is entitled to be bought out, where does the money come from? Without insurance or funding arrangements, the surviving owners may be unable to pay a fair value without weakening the business.

What a good succession plan usually covers

A proper business succession plan should be practical, documented and tailored to the actual structure of the business. It will usually consider:

who takes control if the owner dies or loses capacity;

whether ownership should pass to family, co-owners, employees or an external buyer;

how the business will be valued;

whether life insurance or other funding is needed;

how shareholder, partnership or unit-holder disputes will be resolved;

what happens to loans, guarantees and security arrangements;

whether the trust deed, company constitution and estate planning documents are aligned;

whether key staff, customers and suppliers need a communication plan.

For multi-owner businesses, a buy/sell agreement is often critical. It can set out what happens if one owner dies, becomes disabled, retires or wants to sell. The agreement can include valuation rules, transfer obligations, funding mechanisms and dispute resolution steps. Without this, surviving owners and the departing owner’s family may be forced to negotiate under pressure.

Family businesses need special care

Succession planning is especially important for family businesses. These businesses often combine commercial logic with family expectations, informal understandings and long-standing personal relationships.

One child may work in the business while others do not. A spouse may depend on income from the business but have no operational role. Parents may want equality between children, while the business may require control to pass to the person best able to run it. These tensions should be addressed early, not after a death or crisis.

A good plan does not always mean treating everyone identically. It means making informed decisions, documenting them clearly and reducing the risk of later misunderstanding.

The best time to plan is before pressure arises

Succession planning is easiest when the business is stable, relationships are intact and the owner has capacity to make decisions. Waiting until illness, conflict, retirement pressure or a sale process has already begun usually narrows the available options.

At a minimum, business owners should review their succession position when they admit a new shareholder, restructure, acquire major assets, sign a lease, take on debt, enter a franchise, separate from a spouse, update their Will or approach retirement.

The plan should also be reviewed periodically. A structure that made sense five years ago may no longer reflect the value of the business, the role of family members, the debt position or the owner’s intentions.

A commercial discipline, not just a legal document

The strongest business succession plans are not merely documents stored in a drawer. They are part of broader commercial risk management. They clarify who has authority, how value will be preserved, how disputes will be managed and how the business can continue when circumstances change.

For owners who have spent years building a business, succession planning is one of the most valuable forms of protection available. It helps preserve enterprise value, reduce avoidable conflict and give families, business partners, staff and customers a clearer path through uncertainty.

Business owners seeking a deeper overview can read this guide to business succession planning, which explains how succession issues can interact with business structures, estate planning and ownership transition.