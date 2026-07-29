MONY Group ISA Income: How Much Capital Do You Need to Match Two State Pensions?

Working out how much MONY Group ISA income an investor needs to replicate two full State Pensions is a useful exercise for anyone building a retirement income portfolio. The full UK State Pension currently pays £12,547.60 a year in 2026/27, so doubling that sets the target at £25,095 annually.

The ISA Capital Required at Each Yield Level

How much you need in an ISA depends entirely on the dividend yield you can sustain. Using £25,095 as the income target, the required capital across a range of yields looks like this:

Dividend Yield ISA Capital Required 4% £627,375 5% £501,900 6% £418,250 7% £358,500 8% £313,688

These are straightforward arithmetic outputs, but the harder question is which yields are genuinely attainable without taking on excessive risk. As of 17 July, 95 stocks in the FTSE 350 yield 4% or more. That narrows to 67 at 5%, 40 at 6%, and 21 at 7%. Above 8%, only 14 stocks qualify, with 11 offering 9% or above and 4 at double digits.

The high end of that range warrants caution. A yield approaching or above 10% is sometimes a function of a collapsing share price rather than a generous dividend policy, and the former frequently foreshadows a cut. The 6% to 7% band is where income investors tend to find more durable opportunities.

MONY Group ISA Income: The 6.3% Case

MONY Group (LSE: MONY), a constituent of the FTSE 250, currently yields 6.3%. At that rate, an investor would need £398,333 of shares to generate £25,095 in annual dividend income.

The group operates MoneySuperMarket, MoneySavingExpert and TravelSuperMarket, connecting consumers with deals on insurance, energy, travel and financial products. It also runs a business-to-business division offering a white-label price comparison service. In 2025 the group helped households save an estimated £2.8bn, bringing the five-year cumulative total to nearly £12bn.

The dividend record since the pandemic has been consistent. The group paid 11.71p per share in both 2021 and 2022, then 12.10p in 2023, 12.50p in 2024, and 12.63p in 2025, representing a yield of 6.9% at the year-end share price. For H1 2026, the group declared an interim dividend of 3.36p per share, up 1%, payable on 7 September 2026.

The financial results underlying those payments have been broadly steady. Full-year 2025 group revenue came in at £446.3m, up 2% from £439.2m in 2024, with adjusted EBITDA of £145.1m (2024: £141.8m). Total shareholder returns for the year were £96m, and the group subsequently announced a further £25m share buyback. The company’s own preliminary results show net cash of £4.1m at year-end 2025; Hargreaves Lansdown’s aggregated data shows a net debt figure of £13.70m for the same period, and the two cannot be directly reconciled from public disclosures. The company figure is used here as the primary source.

The forward earnings picture adds another dimension. Analyst forecasts cited by the company point to earnings per share of 18.5p in 2026, 19.8p in 2027, and 20.6p in 2028. If those numbers are met, EPS will have grown 15% over three years. A rising earnings base typically supports dividend growth and, more directly relevant to the yield calculation, tends to push the share price higher. A higher share price compresses the yield, which means the entry point available today at 6.3% may not persist if the earnings trajectory holds.

SuperSaveClub membership passed 1.5 million during the six months to 30 June 2025, which provides some evidence of consumer stickiness. The group has also launched AI-enabled products, including a MoneySuperMarket ChatGPT app, a response to the concern that consumers might bypass comparison sites entirely in favour of conversational AI tools. Whether that product is a genuine hedge against disruption or a positioning exercise remains to be tested at scale.

The risks are real. The comparison model is not structurally complex, and a well-capitalised new entrant could attempt to replicate it. The AI disruption question is live rather than theoretical. The group’s H1 2025 interim statement also flagged ongoing discussions with HMRC over a VAT recovery methodology, resulting in a £2.2m provision for VAT and related costs.

A net promoter score of 73 at the end of 2025, placing the group in the top quartile of measured companies, suggests the brand carries genuine consumer trust. That is not irrelevant in a category where trust is a switching cost. The next test is whether the H2 2026 numbers sustain the earnings per share trajectory that makes this yield window look temporary.