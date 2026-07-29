Personal Branding for Introverts: Why Video Interviews Beat Networking Events

If the thought of working a room at a networking event makes you nervous, you’re not alone. Research suggests that around 40% of executives identify as introverts. That’s not a tiny minority; that’s nearly half of all leaders who’d genuinely rather do almost anything than make small talk with strangers.

The good news? You really don’t have to.

The Introvert’s Dilemma

Traditional networking favours a very specific personality type. The person who can walk into a room full of strangers, strike up conversations effortlessly, remember everyone’s names, and somehow make meaningful connections. If that’s you, excellent. But if it’s not, you’ve probably spent years feeling like you’re failing at something that’s supposed to be essential for career success.

Bill Gates is famously introverted. He’s not someone you’d expect to find enthusiastically holding court at a cocktail party. But put him in a prepared interview setting where he can actually think through his answers and speak about topics he knows deeply? He’s incredibly powerful. The format matters enormously.

Why Video Interviews Work Better

Video interviews let you play to your strengths instead of constantly fighting against your weaknesses. You’re in your own space, not overstimulated by a crowded room with too many conversations happening at once. You can think before you speak, having a substantive conversation about topics you care about, not trying to make awkward small talk.

Susan Cain, who wrote the book “Quiet,” built her entire brand through strategic video content and prepared speaking engagements, not networking events. She knew that introverts frequently liked to communicate in ways that allowed for depth and preparation rather than spontaneous social contact. That’s not a flaw, that’s just a different way of taking in information.”

Research reveals that introverts excel in asynchronous communication modes where they are allowed time to craft insightful responses.That’s exactly what platforms like Intervou offer – the chance to share your expertise in a way that actually suits how you think and communicate, rather than forcing you into a format designed for someone else entirely.

The Authenticity Advantage

It might be surprising to learn that introverts often come across as more authentic on video than extroverts do. You’re not performing. You’re not “on” in that exhausting way that networking events require, where you’re constantly managing your energy. You’re just thoughtfully answering questions about things you know well.

That authenticity resonates with people in ways that polished networking performances often don’t.

Building Presence on Your Terms

The old model of personal branding assumed everyone needed to be out there constantly, shaking hands, attending events, and being visible in physical spaces. But that model was built by and for extroverts. It doesn’t account for the fact that some of the most insightful leaders are people who need quiet time to process their thoughts properly before sharing them with the world.

Video interviews let you build a strong professional presence without completely burning yourself out in the process. Record a few thoughtful responses to industry questions through Intervou, publish them strategically, and you’ve created content that works for you.

The Real Question

Do you want to spend your limited energy forcing yourself into uncomfortable networking situations that leave you absolutely drained for the next two days? Or would you rather build your brand in a way that plays to your natural strengths?

Personal branding doesn’t have to mean becoming someone you’re fundamentally not. It can mean finding formats that let you be more of who you already are, just with a wider audience. And for introverts, that often means choosing the recorded interview over the networking event every single time.