What Investors and Boards Look for When They Google You (or Ask AI)

Remember when due diligence meant financial audits and reference checks? Those were simpler times. Now the first thing anyone does before meeting you is Google your name. And I mean before you’ve even walked into that boardroom or investment pitch. Someone’s already formed an impression of you based on whatever came up in that search. Or-and this might be worse-what didn’t come up.

Board nomination committees don’t even think twice about this anymore. It’s not considered snooping. It’s just… Tuesday. The vast majority of board directors routinely search for candidates online before they’ve even scheduled the formal interview. Think about that for a second. Nine out of ten.

And they’re not just looking for skeletons in your closet, though let’s be honest, that’s definitely part of it. They’re trying to work out who you actually are when you’re not sitting across from them in interview mode. How do you think? How do you communicate when you’re not being carefully managed? Are you someone who genuinely engages with your industry, or are you just… there?

Your online presence is telling them a story. The only question is whether it’s the one you’d want them to hear.

What VCs Are Really Digging For

Venture capital firms have got seriously sophisticated about this. Most of them won’t even agree to take a meeting these days without having a proper nose around your digital footprint first. Digital presence assessment is now baked right into their initial screening process. So it’s not a bonus consideration-it’s part of the actual checklist now.

What exactly are they checking? Thought leadership, yes. But honestly, what they’re really after is consistency. Do your stated values match how you actually show up online? When you engage with industry stuff, does it feel real, or does it feel like you’re ticking boxes? And how do you handle it when someone challenges you or asks difficult questions?

The whole Elizabeth Holmes thing really shook investors up. After Theranos collapsed, loads of investors came out and admitted they’d been taken in by the polish and the charisma. They hadn’t dug deep enough into the substance. Now? They’re hunting for the genuine article. Real expertise. Not just someone who’s good at presenting.

The Red Flags That Make Them Pause

Inconsistencies jump out. If your LinkedIn is saying one thing and your company website’s telling a different story, people clock that immediately. It makes them wonder what else doesn’t add up.

But here’s the thing that surprises most people: radio silence can be just as much of a problem. No online presence at all makes investors nervous. They start asking themselves questions. Is this person hiding something? Are they completely out of touch with how business works in 2025? Do they lack the basic communication skills you’d expect from someone at this level?

Research shows that the majority of board directors actually see a complete absence of online presence as a warning sign when they’re evaluating executive candidates. Is that entirely fair? Probably not. But it’s where we are.

What Good Actually Looks Like

The relief here-and there is some-is that nobody expects you to become one of those LinkedIn personalities who posts motivational quotes at dawn. Really. They don’t.

What they’re looking for is evidence that you know your stuff and that you’re consistent in how you present yourself. A handful of thoughtful articles. Maybe some video content where you talk through industry insights-platforms like Intervou work well for this sort of thing. Speaking engagements if you’ve done them. Contributing to proper discussions in your field.

That’s genuinely it. Quality beats quantity every single time. One piece that shows you really understand your industry is worth infinitely more than fifty posts about hustle culture or “crushing goals” or whatever the phrase of the week is.

Building Your Presence

None of this means you need to start pumping out content constantly or becoming someone you’re not. What it means is being a little strategic about how you share what you already know.

Platforms like Intervou have made this whole process quite a bit easier. They give you structured ways to share your insights through professional video content, which is exactly the sort of thing that puts investors and boards at ease. It shows you can communicate, it demonstrates thought leadership, and crucially, it doesn’t feel forced or weird.

Think of your online presence as essentially your first reference check. Because here’s the reality: whether you’ve deliberately built one or not, people are already forming opinions based on what they find (or can’t find) when they search for you. You might as well take some control over that narrative instead of leaving it completely to chance.