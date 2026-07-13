SKHY Stock Just Debuted at 13% — Here’s What That Actually Means for Investors

On July 10, 2026, when SK Hynix began trading on the Nasdaq, the stock increased 13% before closing at $168.01. A crowd is drawn to a debut like that. Additionally, it raises concerns about timing, valuation, and whether the AI-driven memory boom has enough time to sustain the excitement that is simultaneously erupting from trading floors in Seoul and New York.

The company raised $26.5 billion through its $149 American depositary receipts, making it the largest foreign listing ever on a U.S. exchange. According to reports, demand was seven times greater than supply. Just looking at that ratio, you can see how eager institutional funding has become for anything involving AI infrastructure at the moment.

On the morning of the debut, Chairman Chey Tae-won made a statement that stuck when he appeared on CNBC. After announcing plans to double production capacity within five years, he recalled meeting with customers and repeatedly hearing the same response: it’s not enough. “Every one of my clients said, ‘Well, that’s not enough, man,'” he said to the network. It sounds almost too convenient, but considering the recent developments in the market for high-bandwidth memory, it probably isn’t an exaggeration.

The high bandwidth memory (HBM) used in Nvidia’s most potent AI chips is supplied by SK Hynix. The memory in a laptop is not the same as HBM. Nvidia cannot produce the chips it sells without it since it necessitates a laborious and time-consuming manufacturing process that involves stacking several layers of conventional memory chips. Because of this reliance, SK Hynix has exceptional pricing power, and as a result, its valuation has reportedly increased by more than seven times in the last year.

Skhy Stock

However, the history of investments in memory chips is not entirely clear. The industry has a well-established cycle: a new technological advancement spurs demand, businesses compete to increase supply, prices plummet, and investors who stay too long wind up holding losses. It occurred once during the dot-com era, once more during the smartphone boom, and once more when cloud computing grew more quickly than anyone had predicted. The current AI wave may follow the same path, according to a plausible argument that is not out of the ordinary. Tae-won disputes that viewpoint, arguing that physical robots and AI agents will need sustained memory consumption in ways that earlier waves were unable to. He might be correct. At this point, it’s really hard to tell.

It’s evident that SK Hynix is spending as though this cycle is unique. The company is constructing a massive cluster of fabrication plants in Yongin, South Korea, with an estimated cost of $390 billion, and a $4 billion advanced chip packaging facility in Indiana. That isn’t a hedge. That is a pledge.

On July 10 or 11, investors who logged in to find SKHY probably encountered an unforeseen issue: the ticker wasn’t yet displaying correctly. For a brief period, the shares were trading under the temporary symbol SKHYV, which is used during the typical settlement window for major initial public offerings. On July 13, the switch to the permanent SKHY ticker was scheduled. It wasn’t an error. It was a procedure.

It’s difficult to ignore how much the Nasdaq has changed over the last few years when you watch this specific stock enter American portfolios. Businesses that represent domestic memory capacity, such as Micron and SanDisk, have been trading there for years. SK Hynix, a supplier to Apple along with Nvidia and Samsung’s nearest competitor in South Korea, has now joined them. The arrival of SKHY on the exchange is a clear indication that the semiconductor tier of the market is no longer a U.S.-only discussion.

The strength of the company’s business is not the same as whether the stock maintains its initial gains. The company appears to be doing well. Investors are genuinely curious about how much of that strength has already been priced in and how long this tight demand environment will last. No one has yet to provide clear answers to those fair questions.