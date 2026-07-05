SpaceX Nasdaq-100 Inclusion Carries a $4.3bn Passive Buying Catalyst — But the Valuation Tells a Different Story

The SpaceX Nasdaq-100 inclusion on 7 July is shaping up as one of the most closely watched index events of the year, with J.P. Morgan estimating roughly $4.3 billion in forced passive buying will flow into the stock once it joins the index. For investors trying to position ahead of the date, the mechanics are worth understanding clearly — as is the question of whether the underlying business justifies the price once the rebalancing noise settles.

What the SpaceX Nasdaq-100 Inclusion Actually Means for the Price

The Nasdaq-100 is tracked by more than 200 investment products with over $800 billion in assets under management globally, according to the Quartz report on the announcement. Every passive product replicating the index is obliged to hold SpaceX shares in proportion to its weighting, and SpaceX is entering with a weighting of less than 1%. The float of publicly tradeable shares is small relative to the company’s $2.06 trillion market capitalisation, which concentrates the buying pressure.

Separately, estimates cited by Seeking Alpha suggest Russell index reweighting could add a further $3 billion in passive purchases. The combined figure is large enough to be a genuine short-term price driver, though speculative capital will likely front-run it. Once the rebalancing is complete, that demand disappears. Index inclusion is a one-time event, not a recurring tailwind.

SpaceX qualifies under a fast-track framework that Nasdaq recently adopted for large newly public companies, allowing eligibility after just 15 trading days. SpaceX had been a public company for precisely 15 trading days when the announcement came. The S&P 500, whose rules require at least one year of trading history and demonstrated GAAP profitability, declined to revise its eligibility criteria, leaving SpaceX ineligible for the moment.

The Business Behind the Stock: Starlink Carries the Whole Enterprise

Set the index mechanics aside and the fundamental picture is more layered than the headline revenue figure suggests. SpaceX reported revenue of $18.7 billion in 2025, up 33% year on year. But the composition of that number matters considerably.

The connectivity division, which includes Starlink broadband and satellite-to-mobile services, generated $11.4 billion in revenue in 2025, up from $3.9 billion in 2023, according to figures disclosed in the company’s Form S-1 prospectus. That division produced $4.4 billion in operating profit, representing 61% of total company revenue. The approximately 39% operating margin on Starlink is what keeps the consolidated entity from looking far worse than it does.

The AI division, by contrast, generated $3.2 billion in revenue in 2025 — up 22% year on year — but reported a negative adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 billion, according to the IPO roadshow deck cited by MoneyControl. The Space segment generated $4.1 billion in revenue, up only modestly from $3.6 billion in 2023, while segment adjusted EBITDA declined to $0.7 billion as Starship development spending accelerated.

The first quarter of 2026 sharpened the concern. According to the New York Times, SpaceX revenue rose to $4.7 billion in Q1 2026 from $4.1 billion in the same period a year earlier, but the company recorded a $4.3 billion loss in that single quarter — nearly as much as the full year of 2025 losses. Management has indicated AI-related losses are expected to persist until at least 2028.

SpaceX publicly disclosed its financial performance for the first time when it filed a Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in April 2026, ahead of what is described as potentially one of the largest IPOs to date. That disclosure gives investors their first real look at segment economics — and the gap between what Starlink earns and what the rest of the business currently costs.

The Valuation Problem That 7 July Does Not Solve

At 104 times sales and a $2.06 trillion market capitalisation, SpaceX is priced for a future in which Starship operates reliably at scale, orbital AI data centres generate substantial returns, and the AI division moves into profit. Each of those outcomes is plausible; none is certain. The stock is down 22% from recent highs at $156, but the multiple still embeds execution that has to run for years.

The analogy to Tesla’s valuation, which similarly rests on self-driving taxis and humanoid robotics delivering on their promise, is uncomfortable but fair. It is a structure in which the terminal value dominates, which means near-term earnings power tells you very little about whether the price is right.

The index inclusion will crystallise a buyer on 7 July. The business case for the price will still be outstanding the day after.