Steven Capuano on the Quiet Operational Test Between a Product Company’s First Unit and Its Ten-Thousandth

Steven Capuano has watched promising product companies stall at the worst possible moment, which is right after they start to win. The founder of SpinalTechUSA and the Spinalocity line of spinal-health and rehabilitation products says the stretch between a company’s first unit and its ten-thousandth is where most of them quietly break, and almost never for the reason the founder expects.

“Everyone prepares for the launch,” Capuano said. “Almost nobody prepares for what happens when the launch works. Demand shows up, and the company that could handle ten orders a week cannot handle ten orders a day. The product did not fail. The company underneath it failed to grow at the same speed.”

Growth is a cash problem before it is a sales problem

The first surprise, in Capuano’s experience, is that success drains money rather than producing it. A growing product company has to pay for inventory long before customers pay for products. Materials, manufacturing, and shipping all come due up front, and the gap between spending on a unit and collecting on it widens exactly when sales accelerate.

“A founder sees the orders climbing and assumes the bank account will climb with them,” he said. “Instead it drops, because every order you are proud of is an order you had to fund before anyone paid you. Profitable companies run out of cash all the time. They do not run out because they were losing. They run out because they were winning faster than their cash could keep up.”

His guidance is to model the cash cycle as carefully as the sales forecast, and to treat a sudden spike in demand as a financing event, not just a cause for celebration. The companies that survive their own growth are the ones that knew, before the spike, how they would pay for it.

Systems that fit ten orders collapse under a thousand

The second failure is operational. In the early days a founder can hold the whole business in their head. They know every order, every shipment, every supplier conversation. That works beautifully at small scale and becomes a liability the moment volume rises, because the founder becomes the bottleneck for everything.

“The habits that got you to your first thousand units are the exact habits that stop you from reaching your ten-thousandth,” Capuano said. “Doing everything yourself is a strength when you are small and a cap on the company when you are not. At some point you have to build systems you can hand to other people, and that means writing down what only lives in your head.” He describes the shift as moving from doing the work to designing how the work gets done, a transition many founders resist because the early way felt like control.

Quality is hardest to hold when you are growing fastest

The third risk is the one Capuano takes most personally, because his products carry a health claim. Quality is easy to maintain across a hundred units and difficult across ten thousand. More suppliers, more production runs, and more hands all introduce more places for a standard to slip. The pressure to keep up with demand pushes against the discipline to keep every unit right.

“The dangerous moment is when growth and quality start competing for your attention,” he said. “Growth screams and quality whispers. If you only respond to what is loud, you will ship faster and worse, and in a health product that is how you lose everything you built. The customer does not grade you on your average. They grade you on the unit they got.”

The test is whether the company can outgrow the founder

Underneath all three failures, Capuano sees a single test. A product company has to reach the point where it no longer depends on the founder for its daily survival. The cash has to be planned, the operations have to be systematized, and the quality has to be protected by a process rather than by one person’s vigilance. A founder who cannot let go becomes the ceiling the company cannot rise above.

“The first unit proves the product,” he said. “The ten-thousandth proves the company. They are not the same achievement, and the second one is the one that decides whether you have a real business or a good product that ran out of room.”

For Capuano, that is the unglamorous truth behind durable product companies. The story people tell is about the idea and the launch. The story that actually determines the outcome is about cash cycles, repeatable systems, and a refusal to let quality slip under the weight of demand. The companies that pass that test are rarely the ones with the best idea. They are the ones that built something strong enough to carry it.