Stocks and Shares ISA Income: Targeting £15,000 a Year With Standard Life

Reaching a Stocks and Shares ISA income of £15,000 a year is a specific, calculable goal, and the maths behind it is less daunting than most people assume. The route runs through compounding, time, and the discipline to pick dividend stocks that keep paying through different rate cycles.

Building Stocks and Shares ISA Income Over Time

Start with £400 a month — a figure within reach for many UK investors prepared to trim discretionary spending. After 12 months, you have invested £4,800. An 8% annual return on that sum produces £384, which is nowhere near £15,000. That gap is the whole point.

Reinvest the dividends rather than withdrawing them. At that 8% rate, the ISA grows to £187,570 in roughly 17 years. At that level, the same 8% portfolio throws off just over £15,000 annually. Seventeen years sounds long, but placed alongside a full working career or set against the prospect of supplementing a basic State Pension, it is a finite and manageable horizon.

The 8% blended yield is achievable if you construct a portfolio around higher-yielding FTSE 100 income stocks. Standard Life plc (LSE: SDLF) is one name that fits the template, with a dividend yield the original analysis places in a 6% to 10% range depending on entry price.

Standard Life’s 2025 Results: What the Numbers Say

Standard Life, which changed its name from Phoenix Group Holdings plc on 24 February 2026, published its full-year 2025 results in March. Adjusted operating profit rose 15% to £945 million, and operating cash generation climbed 5% to £1,474 million. The Solvency II surplus stands at £3.6 billion, with a shareholder capital coverage ratio of 176%.

On the dividend, the Board recommended a 2.6% increase in the final payment to 28.05 pence per share, taking the total 2025 dividend to 55.40 pence per share, according to the company’s RNS filing. The original analysis cites a 3.18% annual dividend growth rate over the past decade. For income investors, a dividend that grows, even modestly, is the difference between holding real purchasing power and slowly losing it to inflation.

The results were not without friction. Reuters reported that shares fell 3.2% on the day of the announcement, with investors citing caution over a slowdown in the bulk annuity market. Book value dropped to £244 million in 2025 from £1.21 billion a year earlier, a contraction that warrants scrutiny even if the cash generation and solvency metrics tell a stronger story.

The Aegon UK Acquisition Changes the Scale

The more consequential development for the long-term investment case is the deal disclosed on the company’s investor relations page: Standard Life has agreed to acquire 100% of Aegon UK for a total consideration of £2 billion, funded through a combination of cash, debt, and 181 million new shares issued directly to Aegon. The transaction requires no shareholder vote and is expected to complete towards the end of 2026.

On completion, the combined group will manage £477 billion in assets and serve 16 million customers. Aegon UK brings £160 billion in assets to Standard Life’s existing £317 billion. The deal is projected to unlock £0.8 billion of net synergies (estimated undiscounted value of £1.2 billion post tax before one-off costs, net of £0.3 billion post-tax one-off costs), with annual cost savings of £110 million from harmonising operations and technology and removing duplicate central functions. Capital synergies are estimated at £340 million, and the acquisition is expected to increase excess cash by £0.4 billion over five years.

For an income investor, the question is whether a larger balance sheet, wider distribution reach and identified cost savings translate into a dividend stream that remains sustainable at current or higher levels. Management’s projection of increased excess cash is an early positive signal, though the integration risk inherent in combining two large businesses is real and will play out across the next two to three years.

The Thesis and Where It Could Break

The core case for using a Stocks and Shares ISA income strategy built around SDLF rests on three pillars: a yield in the upper range of FTSE 100 income stocks, a decade-long track record of dividend growth, and a corporate action that, if executed cleanly, expands the earnings base materially.

What breaks the thesis: a bulk annuity market that deteriorates faster than management guides for; integration costs that overshoot the £0.3 billion post-tax estimate; or a prolonged equity de-rating if the book value contraction raises further questions at the half-year stage. Valuation already sits at a premium to some peers, so execution in 2026 carries more weight than usual.

The next hard test is Aegon UK completion and the accompanying capital update, expected in the second half of 2026. If synergy delivery tracks the announced timetable, the investment case firms up materially. If it slips, that 3.2% post-results drop will look like a warning, not a buying opportunity.