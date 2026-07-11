Two FTSE 100 Dividend Shares Offering Reliable Long-Term Income

Coca-Cola HBC (LSE: CCH) and Aviva (LSE: AV.) are two FTSE 100 dividend shares that combine consistent cash generation with credible growth stories, making them worth examining for investors building a long-term income portfolio.

Coca-Cola HBC: Growth Over Yield

CCH’s headline yield of 2.2% sits below the FTSE 100’s long-term average of 3% to 4%, and that gap is unlikely to close in the near term. The case here is not about yield size but yield trajectory. Payouts have risen every year across the 13 years since the company listed on the London Stock Exchange, and Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend history on Investing.com shows a five-year dividend growth rate of +13.4%. A dividend compounding at that rate for a decade roughly triples in nominal terms, which puts the entry yield in a different light.

At the May 2026 ex-dividend date, the yield had edged up to 2.44%, reflecting share-price movement since the earlier 2.2% reading, with the next payment dated 9 June 2026.

The engine behind that growth is familiar to anyone who follows consumer staples: reliable volumes, pricing power, and a brand portfolio that has been generating cash for well over a century. Coca-Cola HBC’s investor relations page describes its ’24/7 portfolio’ as one of the broadest in the beverage industry, spanning everything from Coca-Cola and Sprite to Fanta and a growing range of healthier options. That breadth provides a degree of insulation as consumer tastes continue to shift away from full-sugar carbonates.

The risks are real. Competition is intense, and volumes are not immune to economic pressure or taste change. But thirteen consecutive dividend increases through cycles including a pandemic, an energy shock, and persistent inflation is a reasonable body of evidence that the business can sustain and grow payouts.

Aviva: The Case for FTSE 100 Dividend Shares with Scale

Aviva offers a very different income profile. The 6.3% forward yield for 2026 is well above the index average, and the 2025 full-year results provided substantial backing for it. Aviva’s 2025 results announcement showed group operating profit up 25%, operating earnings per share up 17%, and a final dividend of 26.2 pence per share, a year-on-year increase of 10%. The company also completed a £350 million share buyback programme.

The breadth of the business is what underpins investor confidence in those cash flows. General Insurance premiums rose 18% in 2025. The Retirement business wrote £4.6 billion of bulk annuities. Health in-force premiums grew by double digits to reach £1.1 billion. The Wealth division held over £230 billion of assets at the year end, with record net flows of almost £11 billion. These are not small supporting lines: they represent a genuine diversification of recurring cash flows across protection, savings and risk transfer.

The Direct Line acquisition has added scale too. Aviva now serves over 25 million customers globally, including 6.0 million brought in through Direct Line, over two-thirds of whom were new to the group. The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) approval of Aviva’s Direct Line capital model update (effective 31 December 2025) is expected to realise around £0.1 billion of capital synergies, adding approximately 2 percentage points to the full-year 2025 solvency ratio. Aviva remains on track to deliver greater than £0.5 billion of total capital synergies by around the end of 2026.

The Aviva 2025 Financial Supplement puts the Solvency II surplus at £7,138 million at 31 December 2025, against a Solvency II capital ratio of 180% cited in current guidance. The snippet’s headline ratio is consistent with the detailed supplement figure, though the surplus edged down from £7,921 million at the prior year end, partly reflecting the buyback and integration activity.

According to Aviva’s 2025 Annual Report, the company achieved its 2026 financial targets a full year ahead of schedule. That does raise the question of where the next target frame sits and whether the current pace of growth is sustainable into a new plan cycle. A historical dividend cut in the mid-2010s remains a reminder that regulatory capital demands can override income ambitions if restructuring becomes necessary again.

Both companies report in the coming months. The next test for CCH is whether volume growth in emerging markets holds as currencies remain volatile. For Aviva, the integration of Direct Line and the articulation of post-2026 targets will set the tone for whether the current yield holds its premium to the index or begins to compress as the re-rating matures.