Warren Buffett Turns Market Panics Into Long-Term Gains

Warren Buffett’s ability to profit from market panics is not luck, and the mechanics behind it are more accessible to private investors than the headlines usually suggest. The approach rests on three interlocking disciplines: a consistent investment strategy applied in all conditions, the liquidity to act fast, and a clear-eyed method for separating temporary damage from structural collapse.

Strategy first, sentiment second

When markets sell off sharply, many investors either freeze or abandon their frameworks entirely. Buffett does neither. He applies the same valuation discipline in a crash that he uses in calmer conditions, which means turbulence rarely catches him flat-footed on process, even when it arrives without warning on timing.

Liquidity is a precondition of this. Buffett’s ability to move quickly in distressed markets has always depended on holding cash that other investors had already deployed. Private investors cannot replicate Berkshire Hathaway’s scale, but the underlying question is the same: is cash sitting idle because there is genuinely nothing worth buying, or is it waiting for the right moment? The answer determines how quickly you can move when that moment arrives.

The Amex and Tesco divergence: Warren Buffett market panics in practice

The contrast between Buffett’s American Express (NYSE: AXP) stake and his exit from Tesco illustrates the core judgment call he makes during market panics: is this crisis a temporary earnings hit, or does it threaten the business permanently?

Berkshire Hathaway began building a position in Tesco in 2006, eventually owning more than 5% of the company. By the end of 2013, the stake stood at 3.7%, worth around £1bn. When Tesco revealed it had overstated its profits, Buffett sold: after selling more than 245 million shares, Berkshire’s holding fell to below 3%. Buffett later described the investment as ‘a huge mistake’, with the value of his stake having fallen by roughly $750m (£465m) during 2014. The fraud had originated inside the business rather than via a third party, and Buffett judged he could not know whether more bad news would follow.

The American Express situation, which predates Buffett’s recent holdings, was structurally different. The fraud involved a subsidiary acting as a victim rather than the source of wrongdoing. The core business, its brand, its customer base, and its growth trajectory were intact. Buffett’s judgment was that the market had mispriced the damage as permanent when it was in fact temporary, and he bought accordingly.

That judgment proved correct. The American Express 2014 Annual Report shows net income of $5,885 million and diluted earnings per share of $5.56, up from net income of $5,359 million and diluted EPS of $4.88 in 2013. Total revenues net of interest expense reached $34,292 million, return on average equity was 29.1%, and the company’s SEC filing records that 2014 was the first year American Express exceeded $1 trillion in annual card member global spend on its network. These were not the numbers of a business in structural decline.

According to Yahoo Finance, AXP has featured in Berkshire’s 13F portfolio since the fourth quarter of 2010, and no change has been made to the declared stake since a position was confirmed in the third quarter of 2013, per filings through the first quarter of 2026. In its most recent earnings report (disclosed in late April), American Express posted diluted EPS of $4.28, an 18% increase year-over-year from $3.64, according to the same aggregator source.

What private investors can take from the framework

The usable lesson is not to buy every dip. It is to build a prior view of what a business is worth and what assumptions underpin that view, so that when a crisis strikes you can quickly assess which assumptions have changed and which have not.

In Tesco’s case, the fraud called into question the reliability of every number the business had previously reported. In American Express’s case, the scandal was externally sourced, the financials remained credible, and the brand continued to function. Those two situations required opposite responses, and the distinction was only visible to investors who had done the prior analytical work.

The setup that matters now is whether the current period of macro uncertainty is producing similar mispricings: businesses where a short-term shock has pushed valuations to levels that imply structural impairment, when the underlying franchise is in fact intact. That is the question Buffett has asked in every downturn for decades. The answer is rarely obvious, but the question itself is the right starting point.