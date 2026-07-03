Two UK Penny Stocks That Could Triple Value Over the Next Decade

Penny stocks triple value propositions are rare enough that when two credible candidates surface in the same market cycle, they are worth examining carefully. Michelmersh Brick Holdings (MBH) and Brave Bison Group (BBSN) sit at opposite ends of the industrial spectrum but share a common characteristic: early-stage valuations attached to businesses with genuine revenue bases and identifiable demand drivers.

What the 2025 Numbers Actually Show

Michelmersh manufactures clay bricks and prefabricated components under brands including Blockleys and Freshfield Lane. The headline figures from its 2025 preliminary results tell a pressured story: revenue of £68.9 million, down from £70.1 million, and statutory profit before tax of £4.3 million, with basic earnings per share of 4.02p.

The adjusted figures are more instructive. Adjusted operating profit fell 16.8% to £8.4 million and adjusted profit before tax declined 18.2% to £8.1 million. Management attributed the deterioration to the timing of capital improvement activities, production interruption from the relocation and closure of the Watlington site, and broader market challenges in the UK and Europe.

The Belgian exposure added another layer of difficulty. According to the H1 2025 interim statement, housing activity in Belgium fell a further 20% from 2024 levels, triggering a material drop in revenue and despatches at the Floren operation. Production at Floren was subsequently halted temporarily in Q3. Alongside the operational challenges, the company also navigated a leadership transition: Ryan Mahoney formally took over as chief executive from Peter Sharp, who moved to an industry adviser role, while Rachel Warren joined as chief financial officer from Wincanton.

Against that backdrop, the capital allocation picture has some balance. Michelmersh invested £5.6 million in site enhancements and £2 million in share buybacks during 2025, and holds a £20 million borrowing facility. Operating cash flow rose to £10.9 million, and the full-year dividend was held at 4.60p per share, comprising a final dividend of 3.00p. For a company this size, maintaining the dividend through a margin squeeze and a net-cash-to-net-debt swing is not a trivial signal.

Can Penny Stocks Triple Value on Housing Policy Alone?

The structural bull case rests on Labour’s housing programme. The government has set a target of 1.5 million new homes and committed to what it describes as the ‘biggest increase in social and affordable housebuilding in a generation.’ If those ambitions convert into planning permissions and ground-breaking, demand for clay bricks should follow.

Analysts using a discounted cash flow model estimate MBH is currently trading at 39.3% below fair value. Even the more cautious twelve-month price target identified in broker coverage sits at 88p, still 11.4% above the current share price. The stock’s 2021 high was roughly double today’s level; if it regains that peak and advances for a further five years at a measured pace, a tripling of today’s price is arithmetically plausible rather than fanciful.

The counter-case is equally clear. Construction activity remains subdued, margins are under pressure from both cost inflation and volume weakness, and management has flagged uncertainty around the timing of customer orders. The thesis depends heavily on policy materialising into physical housebuilding, which has a poor track record across successive UK governments.

Brave Bison: Growth Stock in Small-Cap Clothing

Brave Bison operates as a marketing and technology partner, running social-media campaigns, influencer programmes, e-commerce services, and a proprietary media network across platforms including YouTube and TikTok. It has graduated beyond the strictest definition of a penny stock, with a market capitalisation now above £100 million, but the risk/return profile retains the character of an early-stage growth play.

The 2025 full-year results, reported after the original guidance figures were set, came in ahead of expectations. Net revenue rose 60% to £34.1 million against 2024’s £21.3 million, and adjusted EBITDA climbed 51% to £6.8 million, both exceeding market forecasts. The company completed five acquisitions during 2025, raised £15.5 million in equity, increased its dividend by 10%, and acquired a 28% strategic stake in System1 Group.

The H1 2025 interim results showed the acquisition-led model carrying execution risk: H1 net revenue grew 19% year-on-year to £12.0 million, but adjusted EBITDA rose only 6% to £2.3 million, reflecting integration costs and the front-loading of deal activity. A slowdown in digital advertising spend, or a misstep in absorbing recent purchases, could compress margins quickly.

Management has guided for both net revenue and adjusted EBITDA in 2026 to exceed current market forecasts, according to the latest company communications. That is an ambitious claim from a business that has delivered five consecutive years of revenue growth, but the integration calendar now becomes the critical variable.

Both stocks carry real demand drivers and credible management teams navigating difficult operating conditions. The next test for Michelmersh is whether Labour’s housing targets produce measurable order-book recovery in the second half of 2025 and into 2026. For Brave Bison, the question is whether the 2026 guidance beat materialises without acquisition fatigue eroding the margin progress already made.