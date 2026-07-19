Vistry Group H1 Loss Sends VTY Down 12%, But Balance-Sheet Repair Argues for Patience

Vistry Group‘s H1 loss of £30m before tax triggered a 12% single-day fall in VTY shares, a decline steep enough to prompt the question of whether the market is punishing a recovery story it has not yet read properly. The trading update covers the six months to 30 June 2026 and arrived alongside the announcement of a CFO exit, which compounded the negative sentiment.

The loss itself was largely by design. Completions fell to 6,100 from 6,889 in the prior period, discounts on private sales widened from 1.4% to 7.1%, and roughly £50m of profit was set aside for what the company described as “cash generation actions”. New chief executive Adam Daniels, who inherited a stretched balance sheet, has chosen near-term cash over near-term earnings. The H1 sales rate came in at 1.03, which suggests underlying demand has not collapsed.

Balance Sheet First, Profit Later

The mechanics of the repair are worth examining in detail because they are further advanced than the headline loss implies. Unsold private work-in-progress roughly halved, from around £600m to under £300m, with £190m of that converting to cash on H2 completions. Land creditors were cut by over £150m. The Part Exchange book, which had quietly absorbed an average of £50m of debt for years, has been substantially wound down.

The Voluntary Exit Scheme is expected to deliver around £25m of annual overhead savings, with the full benefit flowing through in 2027. Average daily net debt for H1 ran at £799m, but had fallen to £470m by the period end. The company is targeting average daily net debt below £650m in H2 and, more ambitiously, a net cash position of over £100m by the year end.

Analysts, drawing on the company’s own guidance, are forecasting a full-year profit of approximately £200m, according to a summary of the trading update via TradingView and Quartr. That figure comes from an aggregator rather than a primary issuer document, so it carries more uncertainty than the balance-sheet targets above, which are company-stated. Still, a H2 swing of that magnitude would represent a textbook example of deliberately back-loading a financial year.

The SAHP Catalyst and Vistry’s Structural Advantage

The longer thesis rests on the Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP), the government’s ten-year, £39bn affordable housing initiative running from 2026 to 2036. Of that total, £27.3bn is allocated for delivery outside London via Homes England, with at least 60% of homes targeted as Social Rent. Strategic Partnerships funding opened for bids in February 2026, with grant allocations expected in September.

Vistry’s position within that structure is distinct. The majority of its H1 completions were affordable homes, and it is listed as a Strategic Partner of Homes England, a status that no other publicly listed housebuilder holds. That relationship was built over years and cannot be replicated quickly. According to the National Housing Federation, SAHP spending is expected to reach £4bn per year by 2029-30, which suggests the programme scales materially over its life.

Partner-funded sales were weak in H1 precisely because of the gap between programme cycles. The September allocation round should close that gap. Whether the funding lands in September or slips into Q4 is the key timing risk for the second half.

Short Interest and the September Test

VTY is the UK’s most heavily shorted stock, a fact that cuts both ways. The bears have been correct on the near-term earnings trajectory. But the CFO departure and the H1 loss have likely concentrated short positions at a moment when the balance-sheet trajectory is improving and a large government funding decision is approaching.

A company meeting its net cash target and receiving SAHP allocations in the same quarter would be a difficult environment for short sellers. That is a specific, time-limited setup rather than a broad macro bet. The corollary is equally clear: if the September allocation slips and the net cash target is missed, the thesis loses its near-term catalyst and the debt load becomes the dominant narrative again.

The binary is tighter than it looks. September grant allocations and the year-end cash position will deliver the verdict.