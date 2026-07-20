What a UK Divorce Really Costs in 2026, and the Document That Stops it Costing More Later

Most people planning a divorce start with the same question: how much will this cost?

It is a fair place to begin. Divorce can be a difficult and expensive time, and the price varies a lot depending on how you handle it.

The problem is that the biggest cost is not always on anyone’s spreadsheet. It is the money claim that surfaces years later, long after the divorce itself feels finished.

Here is a realistic look at what a divorce costs in England and Wales in 2026, and the one document that can stop a small bill turning into a much larger one later.

The court fee is the fixed part

The court application fee for a divorce is £612 until 12 July 2026. It is due to rise to £628 from 13 July 2026, subject to parliamentary approval. You can check the current amount on GOV.UK before you apply.

That fee is the same whether you use a solicitor or apply yourself. It covers the divorce, which is the legal ending of the marriage.

It does not deal with money, property, pensions or debts. That is a separate process, and it is the part that catches many people out.

Solicitor or do it yourself

You can apply for a divorce online without a solicitor. If both people agree and there is nothing complicated to sort out, some couples complete the application themselves and pay only the court fee.

A solicitor typically charges from around £600 to £1,500 to handle an uncontested divorce, on top of the court fee. Costs climb from there if matters are disputed. Full legal representation through a contested financial case can run into five figures for each person.

Doing it yourself is cheaper on paper. It works best when the split is amicable and the finances are simple. If there is a house, a pension, a business or debt to divide, those savings can vanish quickly if something important is missed.

Sorting out the money

Dividing finances is where the real cost often sits. This is called a financial settlement. It can cover savings, property, pensions, maintenance, business interests and debts.

Mediation is usually one of the least expensive ways to reach an agreement. A mediator is neutral and helps both people discuss the issues and try to agree the split without going to court. The cost is usually shared between the two of you.

There is also help available in some cases. The family mediation voucher scheme offers up to £500 towards mediation for eligible cases involving arrangements for children, or financial disputes where there is also a child-related issue. It is not means-tested. You can read the eligibility rules at the Family Mediation Council.

Court is usually the expensive route. Fighting over finances through solicitors and a judge is slower and often far more costly than agreeing terms between yourselves where that is possible.

The cost most people never budget for

Here is the part that surprises people. Getting divorced does not automatically close the financial ties between you and your ex.

The final order ends the marriage. It does not end financial claims. Unless a court approves a financial order, your former spouse can, in principle, make a claim against you later.

Depending on the circumstances, that can include claims relating to a pension, a business, later-acquired wealth, inheritance or future income. There is no strict time limit on this. A claim can arrive years after everything felt settled.

The clearest example is Wyatt v Vince, decided by the Supreme Court in 2015. The couple divorced in 1992 and no financial order was ever made. Nearly two decades later, the former wife brought a financial claim after her ex-husband built a successful company, and the court allowed her claim to proceed.

The lesson is simple. Without a financial order, the door can stay open.

The document that closes the door

The fix is a financial consent order. This is a legal document that records how you have agreed to divide your finances. Once a judge approves it, it becomes legally binding.

A consent order can include a clean break, which ends future financial claims between you. This means neither person can come back later asking for more from the other, provided the order has been properly approved by the court.

The cost is modest. The court fee for an application by consent for a financial order is £60 until 12 July 2026 and is due to rise to £62 from 13 July 2026. In everyday terms, this is the court fee usually paid when sending an agreed financial consent order to the court for approval.

If you use a professional to draft the document, that adds a few hundred pounds in most straightforward cases.

Set that against the alternative. A future claim relating to a pension, property, inheritance or growing business can run into tens of thousands of pounds, plus the legal fees to deal with it. A few hundred pounds now can buy certainty later.

Practical tips to keep costs down

Agree as much as you can between yourselves before involving solicitors. Every disputed point can add cost.

Try mediation first where it is safe and suitable. It is usually quicker and cheaper than court, and some cases may qualify for the family mediation voucher.

Do not treat the divorce and the finances as one job. The divorce ends the marriage. A financial order ends the money claims.

Formalise the financial settlement in a consent order, even if you have already divided everything informally. An agreement between you is not legally binding until a court approves it.

If your finances are simple, ask about fixed-fee options rather than paying a solicitor by the hour.

The bottom line

A 2026 divorce can cost as little as the court fee if everything is amicable and you handle the paperwork yourselves: £612 until 12 July 2026, rising to £628 from 13 July 2026.

Most people spend more once finances enter the picture.

The real risk is not always the upfront bill. It is leaving the money side open. A financial consent order is one of the cheapest documents in the whole process, and it may be the one that saves you the most.

It can be helpful to get legal advice on your own situation before you finalise anything.

This article is for general information only and reflects family law in England and Wales as of July 2026. It is not legal advice. Court fees and rules can change, so check the current position and speak to a qualified professional about your own circumstances before making any decisions.