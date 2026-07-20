Why American Investors Are Looking at Opportunity Differently in the U.S. and the U.K.

For decades, the United States and the United Kingdom have shared deep economic ties, with capital flowing between the two markets as investors seek stability, growth and long-term returns. While both countries remain attractive destinations for business investment, they offer distinctly different environments for entrepreneurs and investors, shaped by culture, access to financing, market size and attitudes toward risk.

As global markets continue to evolve, many investors are reassessing where capital can generate the strongest returns. For some, that means looking abroad. For others, it means recognizing that opportunity may still be abundant closer to home.

American entrepreneur and investor CJ McMahon, founder of ATMInvestors.com, believes the differences between the two markets go well beyond geography. Having built a portfolio worth millions through investments in ATM businesses and other cash-flowing assets, McMahon argues that understanding each country’s investment culture is just as important as evaluating financial statements.

“In my opinion, the biggest difference between the U.S. business market and the U.K. market is scale, appetite for risk, and access to capital,” McMahon says. “The U.S. market is much larger and, in many ways, more aggressive. Entrepreneurs, investors, and consumers in America are generally more comfortable moving fast, taking bigger swings, raising capital, and scaling quickly.”

That willingness to move quickly has long been viewed as one of America’s competitive advantages. Across industries ranging from technology to manufacturing and service businesses, investors often seek companies capable of rapid expansion, acquisitions and operational efficiencies. McMahon believes this creates significant opportunities within fragmented sectors where many owner-operated businesses have yet to modernize.

“There are so many fragmented, owner-operated businesses that can be acquired, consolidated, and professionally managed,” he explains. “That creates a big opportunity for investors who want access to real assets and cash flow.”

By comparison, McMahon views the British business landscape as one that rewards patience over speed.

“The U.K. market is also strong, but it tends to feel more conservative and relationship-driven,” he says. “Businesses often move slower, lending can be more cautious, and investors may take more time before committing. That is not necessarily a bad thing. It can create a more disciplined environment.”

Those contrasting investment cultures have influenced how firms structure deals and attract capital. Rather than following the traditional private fund model, McMahon says ATMInvestors.com has focused on giving investors direct ownership of the underlying operating assets.

“Most funds pool investor capital together, investors become passive limited partners, and they have very little visibility or direct ownership in the actual assets,” he says. “Our model is different. We use a joint venture structure where investors actually own real ATM assets inside their specific deal.”

He believes transparency is becoming increasingly valuable as investors seek alternatives to conventional investment products.

“The investor is not just betting on a manager or a fund strategy,” McMahon explains. “They are participating in the ownership of a real operating business with real machines, real locations, real contracts, and real cash flow.”

Alternative assets have become an increasingly discussed part of modern portfolios, particularly among accredited investors looking beyond public markets. Businesses with recurring revenue, tangible assets and consistent cash flow continue to attract attention during periods of market uncertainty.

For McMahon, that philosophy has translated into increasingly larger acquisitions. He says one of his company’s largest investments totaled $5 million in a single month and now generates approximately $1.495 million in annual returns. Even larger transactions are already underway.

“We are currently working on a deal that is $9.5 million that throws off 25% annual,” he says.

Despite growing international interest in alternative assets, McMahon remains firmly focused on opportunities within the United States. While overseas expansion may eventually become part of many investors’ strategies, he believes domestic markets still offer substantial untapped potential.

“Right now, we are focused primarily on ATMs,” he says. “We are also beginning to venture into laundromats because we see a lot of similarities between the two industries. Both are cash-flowing, essential-service businesses that can be fragmented, under-managed, and improved through better systems, operations, and capital.”

“At the moment, we are not investing overseas. Our focus is entirely in the U.S. market because we believe there is still a massive amount of opportunity here.”

McMahon’s perspective is rooted in personal experience. Raised in a small town with limited financial resources, he built his business through acquisitions rather than launching startups from scratch. That journey, combined with overcoming a severe battle with Lyme disease that left him bedridden for nearly a year, has shaped his philosophy around resilience, ownership and long-term wealth creation.

His upcoming book, The Art of Acquisitions, explores many of those lessons while encouraging entrepreneurs to think differently about building companies.

“A lot of entrepreneurs accidentally build themselves a high-paying job,” McMahon says. “If you want to sell one day, you have to build for the exit before you are ready to exit.”

He believes many founders focus too heavily on generating income instead of creating enterprise value.

“Buyers do not just buy profit,” he says. “They buy transferability.”

The same mindset extends to personal finance. According to McMahon, one of the biggest misconceptions surrounding wealth is equating income with financial independence.

“The biggest lesson I have learned about money is that income is not the same thing as wealth,” he says. “Real wealth comes from ownership, cash flow, and making money work without you having to personally chase every dollar.”

Whether investors ultimately favor opportunities in the United States, the United Kingdom or both, the underlying principles remain remarkably consistent: disciplined capital allocation, careful risk management and ownership of productive assets continue to define long-term success. As both markets adapt to changing economic conditions, the strategies that separate investors may differ, but the pursuit of sustainable cash flow and enduring value remains universal.