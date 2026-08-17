Amazon AWS Q2 Results Silence AI Bubble Fears After 15% Share Surge

Amazon AWS Q2 results have forced a reassessment of one of the market’s most persistent anxieties: whether the hundreds of billions being poured into artificial intelligence infrastructure will ever yield an adequate return. On 1 August 2026, shares in Amazon (AMZN) surged 15% after a second-quarter earnings release that, on almost every line, came in ahead of expectations.

What the Amazon AWS Q2 Results Actually Show

Amazon Web Services posted net sales of $42,232 million in the quarter, up 36.7% year on year, which the company described as its fastest growth in 18 quarters. The operating margin on that revenue was 39.4%, with operating income of $16,621 million for the quarter. On a trailing-twelve-month basis, AWS operating income reached $54,681 million, up 28% year on year. Those are not the numbers of a division struggling to justify its investment case.

The broader group also delivered. According to the SEC filing, total net sales rose 20% year on year and group operating income came in at $27.5 billion, up 43% year on year. Net income received an additional lift from a $53.4 billion pre-tax accounting gain on Amazon’s early investment in AI start-up Anthropic, though that is a mark-to-market figure rather than cash in hand.

CEO Andy Jassy confirmed in the earnings release that both Amazon’s AI business and its chips business each exceeded a $25 billion annual revenue run rate in the quarter, with both growing at triple-digit percentages year on year. The snippet from the original report cited only the AI business at that threshold; the issuer document makes clear both units have crossed it independently.

The customer backlog climbed to $496 billion, a figure that speaks to the duration and scale of cloud commitments enterprises are now willing to make. Whether that translates fully into revenue remains subject to contract terms and consumption rates, but it does reflect genuine demand rather than speculative enthusiasm.

Beyond the Cloud: Advertising, Delivery and the Broader Picture

AWS tends to absorb the attention, but the quarter had depth elsewhere. Advertising services grew 26% year on year, per Jassy’s statement in the earnings release. Amazon Prime members received over 40% more items delivered same-day or overnight in the first half of 2026 compared with the prior-year period, a record delivery pace that reinforces the retail flywheel.

None of this comes without cost. Amazon expects to spend around $220 billion on capital investment this year, the bulk of it on data centres and AI chips. Critics have questioned whether hyperscalers could sustain adequate returns on that level of spending. The Q2 operating margin at AWS, at 39.4%, goes some way to answering that question, at least for now.

The Amazon AWS Q2 results did not land in isolation. As Ben Barringer, head of technology research at Quilter Cheviot, noted: ‘Three out of the big four hyperscalers have extensive cloud businesses, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft, and all three posted stellar growth in cloud revenues in their recent results.’ Microsoft stock rose 16% on Thursday, adding $450 billion to its market value, in what has been described as the largest one-day market capitalisation gain in stock market history. Azure cloud revenues drove the move, and Microsoft returned $10.2 billion to shareholders via dividends and buybacks in the same period.

SpaceX has followed a different trajectory. At $108, its shares have fallen more than 50% from their post-IPO peak as price discovery continues. The contrast with the hyperscalers is instructive: businesses generating cash from AI infrastructure are being rewarded; pure-play speculative names are being repriced.

Amazon shares are up 26% over one year and 63% over five years, according to the snippet data. The 15% single-session move compresses a great deal of good news into a short window, which historically has tended to invite some near-term profit-taking. The setup after a move of that magnitude is rarely straightforward.

The next test for the Amazon AWS Q2 results thesis is Q3 guidance and whether the 36.7% AWS growth rate holds, decelerates, or surprises again. Macro variables, including US tariff policy, oil prices, and the path of interest rates, will shape sentiment in the meantime. The capex commitments are locked in; the revenue trajectory is the variable that matters from here.