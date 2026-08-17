Why So Many Dubai Websites Look Great and Perform Badly

Dubai is a city that rewards presentation, and its websites reflect that. Full-bleed video, cinematic imagery, elaborate scroll behaviour, considerable design budget.

A substantial number of them also load slowly, rank poorly and convert worse than a plain page would. The gap between how these sites look and how they perform is one of the more expensive problems in the local market, and the causes are consistent enough to list.

The performance thresholds nobody specified

Google’s Core Web Vitals set measurable targets, and they are not aspirational. A page is considered good when Largest Contentful Paint occurs within 2.5 seconds, Interaction to Next Paint stays under 200 milliseconds, and Cumulative Layout Shift stays below 0.1.

Most heavily designed sites fail the first of these badly, and the reason is almost always the same: an enormous hero asset. An unoptimised video or a set of full-resolution photographs at the top of the page can add several seconds on a mobile connection before anything meaningful renders.

The fix is unglamorous. Serve modern image formats, size assets to the viewport actually displaying them, lazy load anything below the fold, replace autoplaying hero video with a poster image and a play control, and stop loading six font weights when the design uses two.

None of this compromises the design. It compromises the workflow that exports assets straight from the design file into production.

Bilingual done properly, and how to tell

Arabic support in the UAE is frequently reduced to a language toggle wired to an automatic translation layer. This is visible immediately to any Arabic-reading visitor and it damages credibility in exactly the segment it was meant to serve.

A properly built bilingual site handles:

Direction as a layout property , using CSS logical properties so the entire interface mirrors correctly rather than only the text

, using CSS logical properties so the entire interface mirrors correctly rather than only the text Icon and control mirroring , since arrows, progress indicators and back buttons all need to flip while logos, clocks and media controls do not

, since arrows, progress indicators and back buttons all need to flip while logos, clocks and media controls do not Typography chosen for Arabic , with a typeface that has genuine Arabic support rather than a Latin font with a fallback, and line heights adjusted because Arabic needs more vertical space

, with a typeface that has genuine Arabic support rather than a Latin font with a fallback, and line heights adjusted because Arabic needs more vertical space Numeral consistency , decided deliberately rather than left to the browser

, decided deliberately rather than left to the browser hreflang annotations declaring ar-AE and en-AE variants so search engines serve the right version

declaring ar-AE and en-AE variants so search engines serve the right version Separate indexable URLs for each language, because content swapped in by JavaScript at the same URL is frequently not indexed at all

for each language, because content swapped in by JavaScript at the same URL is frequently not indexed at all Translated metadata and schema, not just body copy

The last three are where most bilingual builds silently fail. The site looks correct to a visitor and is effectively monolingual to a search engine.

Structure as a design constraint

Search performance is decided during information architecture, not afterwards.

That means one page per commercial intent rather than a single services page listing eight offerings. It means URL structure that reflects hierarchy. It means headings used semantically rather than chosen by size. It means real HTML text instead of copy baked into images, which still happens with statistics and pull quotes more often than it should.

It also means schema markup applied at build time: Organization, LocalBusiness with accurate details, Service on each offering page, FAQPage where relevant, BreadcrumbList for navigation. Structured data is what allows search engines and AI systems to understand what your business is and what it sells, and adding it later is always more expensive than building it in.

Choosing the platform

The perennial question, answerable with two considerations: how much content changes, and how much custom behaviour is required.

WordPress suits businesses publishing regularly where non-technical staff need to edit pages without a developer. It is well understood, cheap to staff and entirely capable of excellent performance when built carefully. It also degrades quickly under plugin accumulation, which is the source of most slow WordPress sites.

A modern framework such as Next.js suits sites with custom functionality, application-like interfaces, heavy traffic or strict performance requirements. Faster by default and more expensive to change without a developer.

The wrong choice in either direction is costly. A marketing site rebuilt in a framework the client’s team cannot edit becomes a bottleneck. A complex product experience forced into a page builder becomes slow and fragile.

Local details that get missed

Hosting location. A UAE audience served from a distant origin server pays a latency penalty on every request. A CDN with regional presence resolves most of it, and it is routinely omitted.

WhatsApp as a primary conversion path. In this market it frequently outperforms contact forms. It should be a deliberate, prominent, correctly configured element with a pre-filled message, not an afterthought icon.

Form length. Every additional field costs completions. Name and one contact method is usually enough to start a conversation.

Phone number formatting. International format, tappable on mobile, with a country code. Simple, and wrong on a surprising number of sites.

What to specify before commissioning

Put these in the brief. They cost nothing to request at the outset and are expensive to retrofit.

1. Core Web Vitals targets as acceptance criteria, tested on mobile

2. Indexable URLs per language, with hreflang, if the site is bilingual

3. Schema markup specified per page type

4. Analytics and conversion tracking configured and verified before launch

5. Redirect map from the old site, if replacing one

6. Named person responsible for editing content post-launch, and a platform they can actually use

The sixth is the one most often skipped, and it is the reason so many expensive sites are still showing last year’s team page.

Specified this way, web design in Dubai stops being a purely visual exercise and becomes a performance discipline, judged on load speed, crawlability and conversion rather than on how the homepage looks in a pitch deck.

Frequently asked questions

How much does a website cost in Dubai?

The range is very wide, from template-based builds at the low end to custom development running into six figures. The variables that drive cost are custom functionality, number of unique page templates, bilingual delivery and content production. Compare quotes on scope rather than headline price.

How long does a website take to build?

A well-scoped marketing site typically takes six to twelve weeks including content, design, build and testing. Timelines extend most often because content is not ready, not because development is slow.

Should my Dubai website be in Arabic and English?

It depends on the audience. Where Arabic-speaking customers form a meaningful segment, a properly localised Arabic version is worth the investment, but a poorly executed machine translation is worse than English only.

What are Core Web Vitals?

Core Web Vitals are Google’s page experience metrics, measuring loading performance (Largest Contentful Paint), responsiveness (Interaction to Next Paint) and visual stability (Cumulative Layout Shift). Good thresholds are 2.5 seconds, 200 milliseconds and 0.1 respectively.

Contributed by WebBox, a Dubai based digital growth agency working across AI automation, SEO, generative engine optimisation, PR distribution and web design. More at webbox.ae.