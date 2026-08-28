Babcock International Shares Show Momentum, But Pretax Profit Slips

Babcock International shares have attracted fresh attention as investors scan the UK defence sector for the next multi-year compounder, but the FTSE 100 group’s most recent full-year results present a more nuanced picture than the bull case allows.

The comparison with Rolls-Royce (RR) is the obvious starting point. RR shares rose from around 112p in August 2021 to 1,569p by August 2026, a gain of roughly 1,300%. The arithmetic is striking in isolation: £28,978 invested at the bottom of that run would have grown to £405,692, assuming no dealing costs, taxes or dividend reinvestment. That is roughly four-fifths of the way to half a million pounds.

Few investors were positioned for it. The move required buying through balance-sheet distress and a pandemic-era collapse in civil aviation, then holding through years of restructuring. Returns of that magnitude do not template forward.

Babcock International Shares: What the FY26 Numbers Show

For the year ended 31 March 2026, published on 22 June 2026, Babcock (LSE: BAB) reported organic revenue growth of 8% year-on-year to £5.2bn. Underlying operating profit rose 19% to £433m, and earnings per share grew 20%. Net debt (excluding leases) fell to £23m, with leverage at 0.2x, and the group retained its BBB+ credit rating. A dividend of 7.5p per share was declared, up 15% year-on-year, and a further £200m buyback was announced for the coming financial year.

The complication sits in the statutory line. Pretax profit fell to £283.7m from £329.1m the prior year. That divergence between underlying momentum and statutory result deserves closer attention before drawing straightforward trend lines.

The FY25 year (ended 31 March 2025) provides the underlying trajectory. Babcock’s Annual Report 2025 recorded underlying operating profit of £362.9m, up from £237.8m the year before. FY25 statutory results show basic earnings per share rising to 49.1p from 32.9p, and a full-year dividend of 6.5p, up 30%. FY25 underlying operating cash conversion was 82% (the original source cited 84%; the statutory figure is 82%), and the contract backlog was £10.4bn (the original source cited £9.8bn; the statutory results put it higher).

Metric FY25 (yr ended 31 Mar 2025) FY26 (yr ended 31 Mar 2026) Revenue £5,178m £5.2bn (organic +8%) Underlying operating profit £362.9m £433m (+19%) Pretax profit (statutory) £329.1m £283.7m Net debt excl. leases £101m (0.3x gearing) £23m (0.2x gearing) Full-year dividend 6.5p (+30%) 7.5p (+15%)

The Risks Worth Examining Before Buying

Investors in Babcock International shares should weigh the pension position carefully. The group expects annual deficit repair payments of around £20m per annum in coming years, per the FY26 results statement. Several defined benefit schemes remain in deficit, including the Devonport Royal Dockyard scheme, which had assets of £1,330m and a funding level of 92% at its last formal valuation (31 March 2023).

The FY25 underlying operating margin of 8.2% also excludes the impact of a £140m Type 31 contract charge. Underlying and reported figures are telling different stories at the margin level, and collapsing them into a single number risks underpricing the execution risk that long-duration, complex contracts carry.

Government defence spending priorities can shift. Babcock International, a FTSE 100 defence contractor, does have genuine contract visibility — the FY25 backlog of £10.4bn supports that — but visibility is not certainty of delivery. With the shares already up 27% over the past year, much of the easier re-rating has occurred.

The Rolls-Royce parallel holds in outline: a defence-exposed business, improving cash generation, balance-sheet repair under way. But RR’s 1,300% move required buying through crisis-era conditions at distressed valuations. The case for Babcock International shares rests on patient accumulation at a business mid-recovery, not a bet on another five-year ten-bagger. The FY27 margin trajectory, and whether the gap between underlying and statutory profit closes, is the next test worth watching.