BAE Systems Passive Income Case Holds Up at Record Market Highs

The question of whether BAE Systems passive income potential survives a market at record highs is one investors keep asking in 2026, and the half-year numbers published on 30 July give the clearest answer yet.

Why All-Time Highs Are Not a Stop Sign

The instinct to hold back when markets are near their peaks is understandable, but the data does not support it. The S&P 500 has, on average over the last 80 years, hit a new all-time high 17 to 18 times a year. Research has shown that investing on those days produces returns virtually identical to investing on random trading days. The counterexample is instructive: Japan’s Nikkei spent roughly three decades without meaningful new highs, and investors who waited for a pullback that never came paid dearly for the caution.

BAE Systems (LSE: BA.) makes this point in concrete form. In 2022 the shares broke above their previous peak of 650p, which looked like a natural sell signal to some. What followed was a sustained re-rating driven by rising defence budgets across NATO and beyond. The shares now trade at around 2,199p on a delayed basis, according to the BAE Systems investor relations page, and that figure excludes the dividends accumulated along the way.

BAE Systems Passive Income: What the Numbers Show

The BAE Systems 2025 half-year results set the baseline: sales of £14,621m for the six months to 30 June 2025, up 11% year-on-year, with underlying EBIT of £1,550m, up 13%. The interim dividend was 13.5p per share, up 9%, and order intake for the period reached £13.2bn. Full-year 2024 delivered sales of £28,335m, underlying EBIT of £3,015m, underlying EPS of 68.5p, and free cash flow of £2,505m. Updated guidance for 2025, issued alongside those half-year figures, called for sales growth of 8% to 10% and underlying EBIT growth of 9% to 11%.

The 2026 half-year results, reported on 30 July 2026, extended the run. Sales reached £15,772m and underlying EBIT came in at £1,701m, with EPS of 38.9p. Earnings data compiled by TipRanks shows the EPS of 0.39 beat the analyst consensus of 0.37, a positive surprise of 6.55%, though revenue of 14.62B missed the 15.69B forecast by 6.82%. The shares moved from 2,020p the day before to 2,050p the day after the release, a rise of 1.49%.

Metric H1 2025 H1 2026 Change Sales £14,621m £15,772m +8% Underlying EBIT £1,550m £1,701m +10% EPS (basic) 34.7p 38.9p +12% Interim dividend 13.5p Not yet disclosed —

The contract pipeline underpins these figures. The Defense Post reported that BAE Systems secured $35 billion in contracts in the year to November 2025. Among the larger awards was a four-billion-euro deal to build 20 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft and integrate weapons systems for Turkey, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2030. The MBDA missile joint venture contributed roughly £1.1bn in domestic and export orders, while the Dreadnought submarine programme received £900m in new funding for design and build work.

At the programme level, the US Department of Defense awarded BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services an increased ceiling modification of $1,192,897,112 to an existing sustaining-engineering contract, bringing its total cumulative face value to $3,134,640,338. Work runs through July 2027.

The Risks Worth Keeping in Hand

The price-to-earnings ratio of 31 is not cheap, and a revenue miss in the latest half-year results, however modest, is a reminder that consensus expectations can outrun delivery. Some investors will also remain uncomfortable with the ethical dimension of defence exposure in an ISA portfolio.

For those who can set those concerns aside, the BAE Systems passive income thesis rests on a durable foundation: a long-dated order book, multi-decade government programmes, and a dividend that has grown in every recent reporting period. The near-term test is whether the full-year 2026 results confirm that the revenue miss in the first half was temporary or the start of a trend.