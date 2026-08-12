BT Share Price Outlook Dims as Government Blocks Bharti Stake Increase

The BT share price outlook has darkened over the past fortnight, with BT Group (LSE: BT.A) sliding around 15% from a peak of 240p on 11 May to 203p, as two headwinds struck in quick succession: the UK government signalled it would block any attempt by Sunil Bharti Mittal to increase his holding above 25%, and fresh data showed Openreach’s full-fibre operation losing broadband lines faster than the market had hoped.

Why the Government Drew a Line at 25%

Bharti Enterprises first acquired its stake in BT in 2024, buying shares from French billionaire Patrick Drahi’s Altice vehicle, and had built that position to 24.95% by year end. In September 2025, Sunil Bharti Mittal and Bharti Airtel chief executive Gopal Vittal joined BT’s board, giving the Indian conglomerate two seats at the table.

Reuters had reported that Bharti was weighing an increase to just under the level that would trigger a mandatory full takeover offer. The government’s response, citing BT’s status as critical national infrastructure and the need to maintain sovereign control, was unambiguous: crossing the 25% threshold would require official approval, and that approval would not be forthcoming. Officials were careful to frame the position as one of national resilience rather than any objection to Bharti or India specifically, but the practical effect is the same. The takeover premium that had partly supported the shares since Bharti’s arrival has been erased.

BT Share Price Outlook Rests on Operational Delivery

Strip out the M&A noise and BT’s underlying story remains one of methodical repair. Chief executive Allison Kirkby, who previously ran Telia Company, has cut costs, exited sports broadcasting and brought capital expenditure under control. Full-year net income has risen steadily from £7.58bn in 2022 to £8.23bn in 2026. Free cash flow tells a similar story: after dipping to £1.30bn in 2024, it recovered to £1.60bn in 2025 and £1.51bn in 2026. Management is guiding for £2bn in 2027, rising to £3bn by the end of the decade, funded partly by a £1bn fall in capex as the Openreach build nears completion and partly by a £1.5bn cost reduction programme.

On the infrastructure side, Openreach’s full-fibre network now passes 23.4 million premises, with 9.4 million customers connected — a take-up rate of roughly 40%, up 10 percentage points over three years, according to Hargreaves Lansdown’s Q1 results note. BT anticipates reaching 25 million premises by the end of 2026. Q1 underlying EBITDA fell 1% to £2.0bn, which is flat in real terms but not the acceleration bulls would prefer.

The line-loss picture is the sharper concern. Openreach shed 192,000 broadband lines in Q1, and in the full year to March 2024, total broadband line losses reached 491,000, a 2% decline in the base. The offset is that average broadband revenue per user grew 10% in FY24 to £15.1, driven by price increases and a richer mix of full-fibre connections. Volume is leaking; value is holding, for now. Alt-net challengers are the structural reason to watch that dynamic carefully.

BT also announced its intention to delist from the New York Stock Exchange and terminate its ADR programme to reduce reporting costs. North American investors hold approximately 20.0% of shares in issue, so the operational impact bears watching, though the cost saving is the stated rationale.

What the Numbers Say at 203p

The 15 analysts offering price forecasts carry a consensus of 230p, implying 13.3% upside from the current level. Add a forecast dividend yield of 4.3% for 2026 and the projected total return reaches 17.4%, which would turn a £9,999 position into roughly £11,739 over a twelve-month horizon. The price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9 is not demanding for a FTSE 100 infrastructure operator.

Analyst conviction is divided, however. Of the 17 ratings issued over the past three months:

Rating Count Strong Buy 6 Buy 3 Hold 3 Sell 0 Strong Sell 5

Five Strong Sells out of 17 ratings is a higher proportion of bearish conviction than you typically see on a recovering FTSE 100 name. The bears are not a fringe view here.

The thesis is straightforward enough: capex peaks, free cash flow accelerates, the balance sheet slowly heals, and the dividend grows. What would break it is a faster-than-expected loss of broadband subscribers to alt-nets, a cost programme that disappoints, or a squeeze on household budgets that drives customers toward cheaper providers. With the Bharti ceiling in place, there is no takeover floor to cushion a further de-rating. The next real test is the FY2027 free cash flow delivery against that £2bn target.