WhiteBIT Expands UK Offering with Automated Spot Trading Bots

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WhiteBIT has expanded its product offering with the introduction of two automated spot trading tools — the Spot Grid Bot and Martingale (DCA) Bot — as the company continues to broaden access to trading tools.

The launch comes as demand for automated trading tools continues to grow worldwide. According to Grand View Research, the AI-powered trading platform market is projected to nearly triple in size by 2030. While early adoption of crypto was largely driven by buy-and-hold investing, today's traders are increasingly seeking tools that allow them to automate execution, manage risk more efficiently, and respond faster to market movements.

The new bots are designed specifically for this shift in behaviour, enabling users to automate trading strategies while retaining the flexibility to adjust settings without interrupting active positions.

Why this is relevant now

The launch reflects the realities of today's UK crypto market, where regulation shapes how traders approach market participation.

The FCA's ban on crypto derivatives for retail consumers — covering CFDs, futures, and options — means that spot trading is the only method for retail investors in the UK to access digital assets. As a result, demand is growing for tools that help traders automate strategies while remaining within the spot market. WhiteBIT's Spot Grid Bot and Martingale (DCA) Bot were developed with this environment in mind.

At the same time, access to automation alone does not solve the underlying challenge traders face. Most bots are difficult to change once deployed — if conditions shift, traders must choose between letting an outdated strategy run or shutting it down entirely. Both of WhiteBIT's tools are built to stay editable mid-run, giving traders the ability to adjust without starting over.

Designed for Different Strategies

The Spot Grid Bot is designed for sideways or ranging markets — periods where an asset's price moves within a relatively narrow band rather than trending consistently upward or downward. An AI system analyses historical price behaviour and recommends a starting setup. Traders should be aware that automated strategies carry their own risks: a bot running in fast-moving or unexpected market conditions may execute trades that result in significant losses. Past performance data used in backtesting does not reflect future results. Once live, the range, capital allocation, and risk exposure can be adjusted while the strategy runs without a full restart.

The Martingale (DCA) Bot suits traders with a directional view of the market. It buys more as prices dip, following a structured cycle. This approach increases exposure as prices fall — which can work in a trader's favour in a recovery, but also means larger positions during prolonged downturns.If the market drops further than expected and the bot pauses, traders can step in manually to intervene. When a cycle closes, they decide what happens next: withdraw, reinvest, or accumulate the asset.

Using these tools does not eliminate the risk of loss and are not suitable for everyone.

Responding to a Maturing Market

The launch comes as the UK crypto market becomes more defined.

According to the FCA's Cryptoassets Consumer Research 2025, the number of UK crypto holders fell from approximately 7 million to 4.5 million over the past year — but the average value held per investor rose, with the mean holding now sitting at just under $2,500, suggesting a shift toward more established investors.

The use of centralised exchanges remains by far the most common way UK traders access crypto, and that share has grown — up 4% year on year to 73% of all crypto users. The picture the FCA paints is of a market that is becoming more selective, more cautious, and more focused on credibility.

For WhiteBIT, trading bots represent the next step in expanding its UK offering.