Why do insurance myths stick around?

Most UK drivers buy a policy, renew it each year and get on with life. But while car insurance is one of the most familiar financial products in the country, plenty of persistent myths still continue to shape how people think about premiums and their rights behind the wheel. Believing the wrong information can leave you paying more than necessary or assuming you’re protected when you’re not.

Insurance can feel deceptively simple. Behind the scenes, though, insurers assess a huge range of factors, many of which aren’t obvious to drivers. That gap between what people see and what actually happens creates the perfect conditions for misunderstanding.

A lot of commonly repeated advice originates from conversations with friends and family who may be recalling rules that no longer apply. Online forums can add another layer of confusion. A driver’s experience from several years ago, or under a completely different policy, can easily be mistaken for universal truth. Once an idea gains traction, it often gets repeated without being checked. The market itself also changes regularly. Guidance that was accurate a decade ago may no longer reflect current practice. That’s why relying on recent, reputable sources matters.

Myth 1: The colour of your car affects your premium

This is one of the oldest motoring myths around. The theory usually claims that red cars cost more to insure because they’re supposedly driven faster or attract more claims. In reality, insurers generally don’t calculate premiums based on paint colour. What matters far more is the vehicle itself.

Myth 2: Comprehensive cover is always more expensive

Many people assume third-party cover must be the cheapest option because it offers less protection, but insurers price policies according to risk rather than simply the level of cover provided. In some cases, drivers choosing third-party policies are statistically more likely to make claims, which can push prices higher. Meanwhile, competition between providers can make comprehensive cover unexpectedly affordable.

Myth 3: You can drive any car with your insurance

This misunderstanding often comes from the “driving other cars” extension that used to be more common on older policies. Many drivers assume that once they’re insured on one vehicle, they can legally jump behind the wheel of another whenever they like. In reality, the rules are usually far more restrictive. Some policies no longer include driving other cars cover at all. Where it does exist, it often applies only in specific circumstances and typically provides third-party cover rather than comprehensive protection. Other conditions may apply too, such as age requirements or restrictions on who owns the vehicle.

Relying on assumptions can be risky. Driving a vehicle without the correct level of cover could lead to serious consequences, including fines, penalty points and the possibility of having the vehicle seized.

Myth 4: Older drivers always pay less

Age can influence premiums, but it is rarely the deciding factor. While experienced motorists often benefit from years of driving history, insurers look at a much broader picture when assessing risk. A motorist with recent claims or convictions may face higher costs regardless of age. Location can also have a significant impact, as insurers consider factors such as traffic density, accident rates and vehicle crime in the area where the car is kept. Mileage, vehicle type and annual usage patterns all contribute to a driver’s profile as well. That’s why two drivers of the same age can receive very different quotes based on their personal circumstances.

Myth 5: Loyalty means lower premiums

Many consumers assume that staying with the same insurer year after year will automatically result in better prices. However, the market doesn’t always work that way. Changes introduced by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) mean insurers can no longer charge renewing customers more than they would charge a new customer for an equivalent policy. While this has improved fairness in the market, it doesn’t guarantee that your current insurer will offer the most competitive price available.

Premiums are influenced by changing risk assessments, market conditions and pricing strategies that vary from one provider to another. An insurer that offered excellent value last year may not be the most competitive choice when your renewal date arrives. A few minutes spent comparing quotes could reveal a better deal, stronger cover or both. Loyalty has its place, but when it comes to finding reliable car insurance, informed decisions tend to be more valuable than assumptions.

How to spot and avoid myths

Car insurance myths often sound believable because they’re usually based on a grain of truth. The safest approach is to treat any blanket statement with caution, particularly if it claims that premiums always rise or fall for a specific reason.

When researching insurance, look for information from trusted sources rather than relying solely on forum discussions or anecdotal advice. Taking a few minutes to read the key terms and conditions can prevent costly misunderstandings later on as well.

If you’re unsure about a particular detail, contact your insurer directly and ask for clarification. Most providers are happy to explain how coverage works and what is or isn’t included. The more you verify information before making decisions, the less likely you are to be caught out by myths that have been circulating for years.