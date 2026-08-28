Campbell’s Share Price Down 46%: Is a 6.72% Yield Enough?

The Campbell’s share price has fallen 46% over five years, yet a 6.72% forward dividend yield and an 11-times earnings multiple are prompting some value-oriented investors to take a second look at a business that has been making soup since 1869.

A long decline that reframes the valuation

The company, which changed its name from Campbell Soup Company to The Campbell’s Company in November 2024, generated fiscal 2025 net sales of $10.3 billion across its two divisions: Meals & Beverages and Snacks. Brands such as Rao’s, Swanson and Goldfish sit alongside the original Campbell’s soup range. Over the same period that CPB fell 46%, the wider Nasdaq market gained 79%, which gives some sense of how severely the market has de-rated the stock.

The 52-week range tells a similar story: $19.56 to $34.17, per Yahoo Finance. At the lower end of that band, the shares are trading close to multi-year support, and the forward dividend of $1.56 per share at current prices translates to that 6.72% yield. Three-year average dividend growth has run at just 1.35%, according to Digrin, so this is not a growth-dividend story. It is an income-and-patience story, which suits a certain kind of investor and nobody else.

The debt load is where the Campbell’s share price thesis gets tested

The structural concern is straightforward: Campbell’s carries a heavy debt load relative to its earnings trajectory. The company’s SEC 10-Q filing shows long-term debt of $6,098 million and short-term borrowings of $874 million as of the Q1 FY2026 balance sheet date (2 November 2025). The prior fiscal year-end comparator (3 August 2025) had long-term debt of $6,095 million, confirming the position has been broadly stable rather than improving.

Against that debt pile, fiscal 2025 net income of $602.0 million and a profit margin of 5.9% look thin, per Simply Wall St. Full-year EPS was $2.02 in FY2025, up from $1.90 in FY2024, which at least confirms the business is moving in the right direction on earnings. But guidance for FY2026 calls for net sales to come in between minus 2% and flat versus the $10,253 million recorded last year. That is not the revenue trajectory that pays down a $6 billion-plus debt load quickly.

The most recent quarterly print offered a mild positive: Q3 FY2026 EPS came in at $0.50, beating the analyst consensus of $0.48, according to Public.com. The year-ago equivalent was $0.73, however, so the beat was against a lowered bar rather than a demonstration of genuine momentum recovery.

What the analyst community is saying

The setup in analyst ratings is cautious at best. Of 22 ratings tracked by Robinhood, 9.1% are Buy, 54.5% are Hold and 36.4% are Sell. The consensus 12-month price target sits at $22.00, per Yahoo Finance. With the stock trading near the bottom of its 52-week range, that target implies limited upside from current levels rather than a re-rating catalyst.

Warren Buffett’s framework, often cited in relation to stocks of this kind, holds that strong brands with deep heritage and genuine pricing power can compound wealth over long horizons even through difficult patches. Campbell’s has unquestionable brand depth; whether it still has pricing power in a consumer environment where private-label alternatives and shifting dietary habits are eroding volume is the live question. Buffett himself learned that lesson from Kraft Heinz, a holding that tested the limits of the brand-moat thesis in a changed food landscape.

The risk-reward on Campbell’s share price

The bull case is narrow but legible: buy a profitable, cash-generative consumer staple at 11 times earnings, collect a 6.72% yield while management works through its debt reduction and brand-repositioning programme, and wait for a valuation re-rating that may or may not come. The bear case is that declining revenues, a still-heavy debt burden and a 36.4% Sell rating from covering analysts reflect structural headwinds that a modest EPS beat does not resolve.

The next test arrives with FY2026 full-year results, where management’s ability to hold net sales at or above the lower end of its own guidance range, and to demonstrate any progress on the debt stack, will determine whether the current multiple deserves to expand. If revenues track toward the minus 2% end of guidance, the income case survives but the recovery thesis loses further credibility.