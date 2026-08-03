Diageo Share Price Outlook at a 14-Year Low: What the EABL Sale Changes

The Diageo (DGE) share price outlook is being reassessed by analysts and investors alike after the FTSE 100 spirits giant touched levels last seen in 2012, making this a 14-year trough rather than the five-year low initially cited in some commentary.

The stock has been a persistent disappointment through multiple attempted recoveries. Each time a floor appeared to form, another leg lower followed. UBS currently carries a Neutral rating on the shares, though its 1,600p price target sits modestly above the current level, implying most of the near-term downside may already be reflected in the price. The average target across 21 analysts is 23.5% above where the stock trades today.

Diageo Share Price Outlook After the EABL Sale

The most consequential recent development is the agreed sale of Diageo’s 65% stake in East African Breweries Limited (EABL) to Japan’s Asahi for $2.3bn, against a total EABL enterprise valuation of $4.8bn. New Food Magazine reports this is the largest investment by a major Japanese brewing group in an African alcoholic drinks business to date. The deal is expected to close in the second half of next year.

The transaction also includes Diageo’s 53.68% directly owned shareholding in UDVK, a Kenya-based spirits producer and importer. EABL holds the remaining 46.32% and has management control, fully consolidating UDVK. Under long-term licensing agreements embedded in the deal, EABL will continue to manufacture, distribute and sell several Diageo global brands, including Guinness, Smirnoff and Captain Morgan, according to The Spirits Business. Diageo retains the brand economics without the operational drag.

Shares rose 2.3% on the day of the announcement, per The Drinks Business. That is a modest reaction, but it is consistent with a market that is sceptical of single transactions solving a multi-year earnings problem. What the disposal does do is accelerate balance-sheet repair: Diageo has stated a target leverage ratio of 2.5 to 3.0 times and has committed to returning to that range through asset disposals alongside positive operating leverage and tighter capital discipline. The EABL sale, which exits Diageo’s last direct African beer holding, is the most material step toward that target taken so far.

Valuation, Free Cash Flow, and What Could Move the Stock

The structural bear case centres on whether the spirits category is in cyclical decline or something more durable. The cost-of-living squeeze has clearly weighed on premium spirits volumes. UBS has cautioned that the key US spirits market is unlikely to strengthen in the near term and could weaken faster than expected over the next twelve months. Simultaneously, the global health and fitness club market, projected by Fortune Business Insights to reach $298bn by 2034 from $131bn last year, points to a generational drift away from alcohol consumption among younger cohorts. Gen Z drinking habits are not a passing fad.

Against that, Diageo’s brand portfolio retains significant long-run pricing power. Johnnie Walker and Guinness carry decades of consumer loyalty. Guinness in particular is growing across all geographic regions, and its on-trade visibility remains strong. The category question is real, but Diageo is better placed than most to outlast it.

On the numbers, FY25 delivered a year-on-year profit decline of 28%, with free cash flow coming in at $2.7bn, according to DirectorsTalk, which aggregated the results. That $2.7bn actual compares with management’s earlier expectation of approximately $3bn for the year. The shortfall is worth monitoring, though the cash generation base remains substantial for a business of this scale.

Turnaround CEO Dave Lewis cut the dividend earlier in the year to create financial flexibility. Combined with the EABL proceeds, the balance sheet is in a materially better position heading into FY26 than it was twelve months ago. The forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13 is low by Diageo’s own historical standards and by comparison with global consumer staples peers.

The next concrete read on management’s direction comes at Diageo’s Capital Markets Day on 6 August. How the turnaround strategy is framed there, and whether guidance for FY26 holds, will do more to set the Diageo share price outlook for the next twelve months than any single macro datapoint. The 1,600p analyst consensus gives the range; Capital Markets Day will tell investors whether the trajectory to get there is credible.