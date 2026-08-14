Greggs Shares Jump 14% on H1 2026 Profit Beat, But Guidance Stays Flat

Greggs shares H1 2026 results triggered a 14% single-day gain on 29 July, as the baker reported a 20% rise in pre-tax profit to £76 million for the 26 weeks ended 27 June 2026, against £63.5 million in the same period a year earlier. Total sales reached £1,101.5 million, up 7.2% year on year, according to the company’s exchange announcement.

What the Greggs Shares H1 2026 Numbers Actually Show

The headline figures are clean. Pre-tax profit beat expectations, the grocery retail expansion is pulling its weight, and the store estate is growing. Two things drove the bulk of that 7.2% sales increase: the rollout of the grocery division through Tesco and Iceland partnerships, and 34 net new shops in the period, bringing the total estate to almost 2,800 sites.

The grocery push has gathered pace. Greggs’ own interim results document confirms the ‘Bake-at-Home’ range launched in Tesco in September 2025, having originally established a chilled partnership with Iceland Foods; both retailers remain part of the expanded programme. It is a meaningful diversification for a business that has historically lived or died by footfall past its own shopfronts.

On the store-opening side, the company is targeting 100 to 110 net new shops across the full year and is trialling ‘bitesize’ and ‘Express’ self-service formats, according to Reuters. Management has maintained its long-run ambition of at least 3,500 UK shops, against the current estate of nearly 2,800, which keeps the medium-term growth story intact on paper.

The first airport store outside the UK, opened at Tenerife South Airport through a partnership with Lagardère Travel Retail (per Yahoo Finance, the sole available source naming the travel retail partner), drew an upbeat early assessment from the company. It is early days for international ambitions, but the test is at least live.

Where the Concerns Cluster for the Second Half

Dig into the operating detail and the picture is more mixed. Like-for-like sales in company-managed stores rose 2.1% over the 26-week period, but growth slowed visibly in the final seven weeks as a prolonged hot spell reduced appetite for Greggs’ core warm snack range. The weather effect is seasonal and temporary, but it illustrates the business’s sensitivity to conditions it cannot control.

More structurally, the company guided that 2026 underlying pre-tax profit would be similar to the £172 million achieved in 2025, with higher costs expected to weigh on the second half. That is not a profit warning, but it is not a beat-and-raise, either. RBC moved to a downgrade following the results, flagging the risk that further price increases could dampen demand from cost-conscious customers.

The weight-loss drug question has not gone away. Reuters reported analyst concerns that Mounjaro and Wegovy are reducing demand specifically among Greggs’ most frequent customers, the people most likely to buy high-calorie products regularly. The company cannot price that risk precisely, but it is a structural headwind that sits alongside stretched household budgets and an already competitive quick-service market.

A CFO succession was also announced on 1 July 2026, adding a layer of management transition at a moment when the cost environment is tightening. The H1 earnings call identified Roisin Keown as chief executive; she inherits a business with real momentum at the top line and a more complicated picture in the margin.

Before today’s move, GRG traded on a price-to-earnings ratio of 14 and yielded just over 4%, with the interim dividend held at 19p per share. At those levels the valuation was not stretched. The question is whether the 14% jump on results day has absorbed most of the good news, particularly with guidance pointing to flat underlying profit for the full year.

Greggs shares once traded around 3,000p. Anyone who bought near that level remains well underwater, and a return to those highs would require either a material re-rating or a meaningful upgrade cycle. Neither looks imminent given current guidance. The next real test comes with a trading update covering the second-half cost pressures management has already flagged.