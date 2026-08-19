Hays Shares Recovery Powers 64.5% Gain as Profit Guidance Hits Top End

The Hays shares recovery has been one of the more arresting moves in the UK mid-cap space this summer, with HAS climbing 64.5% over the past month after a trading update signalled the recruitment firm’s profitability is holding up better than the market had feared.

The trigger was the Q4 trading update issued on 10 July 2026, covering the quarter ended 30 June 2026. Management guided that full-year pre-exceptional operating profit for the year to 30 June 2026 would land at the top end of the £37.0 million to £46.0 million consensus range. According to Kalkine, shares jumped more than 10% on the day alone. The stock is still down 9% over the past twelve months, which puts the scale of the recent re-rating in context.

What the Q4 numbers actually showed

Group net fees fell by 5% on a like-for-like basis in Q4, but the composition was more nuanced than the headline suggests. According to data from the Hays plc results centre, the regional picture for Q4 on a like-for-like basis was as follows:

Region / Segment LFL change (Q4 FY26 vs Q4 FY25) Germany (7)% United Kingdom & Ireland (8)% Australia & New Zealand (2)% Rest of World (1)% Temporary (3)% Permanent (7)%

The temporary and contracting book held up considerably better than permanent placements, which is a pattern consistent with cautious employers extending contractors rather than committing to headcount. Rest of World, at minus 1%, was the closest the group came to flat in any geography.

Chief executive Mark Dearnley said in the update: ‘The year-on-year decline in group net fees eased to 5% in Q4 driven by good Temp & Contracting growth in several of our countries and stable average hours worked in Germany despite slightly softer Perm activity through the quarter. We continue to make strong progress with our structural cost and productivity initiatives.’ The full quote, via Morningstar/Alliance News, underscores that management is leaning on cost and productivity levers rather than volume.

That productivity story is the part of the Hays shares recovery that deserves attention. Consultant net fee productivity accelerated to 8% year-on-year in Q4, according to the company’s own results disclosures, marking the eleventh consecutive quarter of growth on that measure. Fee growth was positive in eight countries during the quarter. After several quarters of earnings downgrades, demonstrating that fewer consultants can generate more fee income per head was precisely what the market needed to see.

How deep the hole was: the FY25 backdrop

To understand why the re-rating was so sharp, it helps to recall where the business was sitting. For FY25, the year to 30 June 2025, Hays’ annual report records net fees of £972.4 million and pre-exceptional operating profit of £45.6 million. That profit figure represented a like-for-like decline of 56% from the prior year, per Staffing Industry Analysts, on group turnover of £6,607.0 million. Profit before tax, before exceptional items, came in at £32.2 million against £94.7 million in FY24.

The cyclical mechanics here are familiar to anyone who covered recruitment through 2009 or 2016: permanent placement volumes collapse quickly when corporate confidence wavers, because a full-time hire is a multi-year commitment. Temporary and contracting revenue tends to be stickier but not immune. Hays, operating across 207 offices and 6,070 consultants at the FY25 year-end, endured two years of exactly that compression. Net income for FY25 was -£7.80 million, according to Hargreaves Lansdown data.

The question for investors now is whether the guidance upgrade reflects a genuine inflection or simply a cost-cut floor beneath still-declining revenues. Germany and the UK remained the weakest geographies in Q4, and management has been careful not to signal a demand recovery; conditions remain described as challenging. Corporate confidence is fragile enough that any renewed pressure on interest rates in the UK or Europe could freeze permanent hiring again.

Recruitment businesses are among the most operationally leveraged in the market. If activity merely reverts towards historical averages, the earnings rebound from a low base can be disproportionately large. That asymmetry is what the market began pricing in after the 10 July update, which is also why the Hays shares recovery has been so steep in percentage terms despite the absolute share price remaining well below its 2022 peak.

Full-year results for the year ended 30 June 2026 are scheduled for 20 August 2026. That announcement will be the first concrete test of whether the top-end profit guidance translates into a genuine earnings floor, or whether exceptional charges eat further into the headline figure. The market’s read on the permanent placement trend in Germany in particular will set the tone for the following quarter.