How Rain Trade Is Opening Prediction Markets to More People

User-created markets are changing who gets to decide what people can predict.

Prediction markets have spent years asking users to forecast questions chosen by somebody else. A platform selected the events, traders took a position, and the market eventually settled around an outcome. That model helped turn forecasting into a growing business, but it also limited what could become a market in the first place. Rain Trade is taking a different approach by enabling users to create markets themselves.

User-created markets could broaden the range of subjects available beyond the questions traditionally selected by prediction platforms. For platforms trying to reach people who may have little interest in the technology behind a trade, the challenge is making prediction markets useful without requiring them to understand every technical detail first.

Letting Users Decide What Becomes a Market

Rain Trade gives users more control over the questions being asked. Instead of waiting for a platform to decide that a topic has a large enough audience, users can create their own markets around events with verifiable outcomes.

Rain’s documentation also allows markets to be made private, giving smaller groups a way to forecast questions that may have little relevance outside their own community.

A private market could be useful for a group interested in an event that would never appear on the front page of a large forecasting site. Public markets, meanwhile, can cover the broader subjects people already associate with prediction trading. Rain Trade currently organizes markets across categories including sports, politics, finance, entertainment, and technology.

Solving the Resolution Problem

Opening market creation to users creates another problem, though. Someone still has to determine what happened.

Market resolutions have long been one of the more complicated parts of prediction markets. Straightforward questions may have a clear answer once an event ends. Others can become difficult when the wording is vague or the available information leaves room for disagreement.

Rain’s system addresses that issue differently depending on the type of market. Public markets can use an AI-powered resolution option or be resolved by their creator. Private-market creators handle their own resolutions, while participants have a dispute process available if they challenge the result. That balance gives automation a role without assuming every possible question can be settled the same way.

Making Prediction Markets Easier to Use

The company is also trying to reduce some of the practical friction associated with blockchain-based products. For many potential users, the appeal of predicting a match or another event can disappear quickly if participation requires a long lesson in wallets and network mechanics.

Rain Trade presents itself much more like a conventional consumer platform, even though the underlying system runs on decentralized infrastructure. Its website currently offers cross-chain support and separates markets into familiar subject categories.

Rain Trade made sports a major part of its public arrival. The company launched its prediction market format during the 2026 FIFA World Cup with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson involved in its launch campaign. The timing coincided with the introduction of Rain Trade’s user-created market model during one of the world’s biggest sporting events.

Giving Market Creators a Reason to Participate

There is also an incentive for people to create markets rather than trade in them. Rain’s economic model rewards several types of contributors to the system, including market creators.

The idea is straightforward. A person who comes up with a market people want to use has helped create value for the platform and can share in the activity it generates. That changes the role of users from participants choosing between existing questions to contributors who can help shape what appears on the platform.

Building Beyond a Single Platform

Behind Rain Trade is Rain Protocol, which gives the project a broader purpose than running a single consumer-facing site. Developers can use its software development kit to build public or private prediction market applications around verifiable events.

That makes the protocol useful beyond the markets already appearing on Rain Trade. A developer could build on the underlying system rather than starting from scratch, while communities and businesses could create forecasting tools tailored to their needs.

Prediction markets are still subject to different rules depending on where users live, something Rain Trade itself warns about on its website. The company restricts the platform to adults and advises users to determine whether participation in prediction markets is permitted in their jurisdiction.

The more interesting question for the sector may be what happens when creating a prediction market becomes as ordinary as participating in one. If communities can decide what they want to forecast and developers can build their own uses for the underlying technology, the subjects people trade on will no longer depend entirely on the priorities of a handful of large platforms. Rain Trade’s approach gives users more say in which questions become markets, rather than limiting their role to predicting the outcomes.