HSBC ISA Passive Income: Targeting £20,153 a Year to Top Up Your State Pension

Building a credible HSBC ISA passive income strategy is one of the more practical routes for UK investors trying to bridge the gap between the State Pension and what it actually costs to live in retirement. The maths starts with an uncomfortable baseline: the full new State Pension pays just £12,547 a year, which falls below even the minimum lifestyle standard identified by the Retirement Living Standards survey.

How Much ISA Capital Does a Moderate Retirement Require?

A moderate retirement for a single person, as defined by the same survey, requires a total income of around £32,700. That means a shortfall of roughly £20,153 needs to come from somewhere other than the State Pension. A Stocks and Shares ISA, with its tax-free treatment of dividends and capital gains, is the logical vehicle.

How much capital you need depends entirely on the yield your portfolio generates. The table below sets out the three scenarios the original analysis modelled:

Portfolio yield Capital required 4% £503,825 5% £403,060 6% £335,883

Those figures are large, but the stock market’s compounding effect shrinks the problem considerably. Over the last decade, the average Stocks and Shares ISA has returned 9.64% a year with dividends reinvested. At that rate, investing £250 a month and increasing contributions by 3% annually to match inflation would grow to £663,180 after 30 years, clearing every threshold in the table above.

HSBC ISA Passive Income: What the 2025 Results Say About the Dividend

HSBC Holdings (LSE: HSBA) is the sort of stock that sits naturally in an income-focused ISA. It generates the majority of its profits from Asia, and its scale gives it structural advantages that smaller banks simply cannot replicate.

The 2025 annual results showed reported profit after tax of $23.1bn, down $1.9bn on the prior year. A further $2.1bn impairment on its stake in state-run Bank of Communications weighed on reported earnings, according to Reuters, following a $3bn hit on the same holding in 2024. Strip out those one-off items and the picture is quite different: constant currency profit before tax, excluding notable items, rose by $2.4bn to $36.6bn, with a return on tangible equity of 17.2%.

Revenue across the group came to $68.3bn, up 4% year on year. Net interest income reached $34.8bn, $2.1bn higher than 2024, helped by structural hedge reinvestment at higher yields and deposit balance growth. The Investegate RNS filing confirms the group’s Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio held at 14.9% at 31 December 2025, underlining balance-sheet resilience.

The dividend picture is the key number for income investors. The board approved a total dividend of $0.75 per share for 2025, and has set a payout ratio target of 50% for each of 2026, 2027 and 2028. Management guided for banking net interest income of at least $45bn in 2026, providing a credible earnings base from which that payout commitment can be met. The shares have yielded around 5% recently, and the total return including dividends reinvested over the past five years has been around 315%.

The bank reorganised its reporting structure from 1 January 2025, as detailed in its SEC Form 6-K, splitting into four segments: Hong Kong, UK, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and International Wealth and Premier Banking. That restructure is worth tracking because segment-level disclosure will eventually make it easier to judge how much of the dividend is being generated by the higher-risk China-linked operations versus the more predictable UK and Hong Kong franchises.

The risks are real. China exposure introduces geopolitical uncertainty, and the recurring Bank of Communications impairments are a reminder that Beijing-influenced assets do not behave like ordinary equity stakes. A global growth slowdown would pressure Asian profits in particular. After a 60% share price gain over 12 months, the valuation is not obviously cheap any longer, and further upside will increasingly rely on earnings delivery rather than re-rating.

For an ISA built around HSBC ISA passive income, the 5% yield, a multi-year payout target, and a balance sheet of $3,233bn in total assets make HSBA a plausible core holding. The next test is whether the 2026 banking NII guidance of at least $45bn is met as rate cycles shift.