Investec INVP dividend stock: 6% yield, 147% return and a P/E below 8

Investec (INVP) joined the FTSE 100 on 22 June, and the Investec INVP dividend stock arrived with credentials that most index newcomers cannot match: a trailing yield of 6.07%, a five-year total return of 147%, and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47x.

The promotion from the FTSE 250 caps a multi-year transformation. Founded in South Africa in 1974 as a small finance company, Investec has evolved into a dual-listed group trading on both the London Stock Exchange and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with principal divisions spanning wealth and investment, private banking, and corporate and investment banking.

What the FY2026 numbers actually show

The FY2026 final results filing on Investegate reported adjusted operating profit of £951.0m, up 3.4% from £920.0m in FY2025. The original article cited FY2025 profit as £963.5m; the official results announcement gives £920.0m, and the issuer figure is the one to use. Operating income reached £2,281.4m, up 4.2% from £2,190.5m the prior year.

Adjusted basic earnings per share came in at 82.9p, a 4.8% improvement on FY2025’s 79.1p, according to the Investor Meet Company RNS summary. Return on equity was 13.6% and return on tangible equity 15.7%, both sitting within the group’s medium-term ROE target range of 13% to 17%. Tangible net asset value per share stood at 553.1p.

The balance sheet held net core loans of £35.5bn and deposits of £44.7bn at year-end. Loan growth momentum is visible in the interim data: for the eleven months ended 28 February 2026, AJ Bell reported that core loans within specialist banking rose 7.4% annualised in neutral currency and 13.3% in reported currency to £36.3bn.

The wealth management arm is pulling in assets. Rathbones Group, an Investec subsidiary, reported assets under management of £113.6bn at the end of March 2026. Synergies from that business reached £76m, ahead of original guidance, while management has maintained a target of a 30% operating margin by end of 2026. Southern African wealth funds under management rose 27% to £29.6bn as of 28 February 2026.

Income case for the Investec INVP dividend stock

The full-year dividend for FY2026 totalled 38.5p per share, a 5.5% increase on the prior year, with a final dividend of 21.0p and a payout ratio of 46.4%. That leaves room to grow payouts without stretching the balance sheet. The R2.5bn share buyback programme, which commenced in August 2025 and completed in March this year at a total cost of £110m, provides an additional layer of capital return discipline.

The dividend trajectory has not been linear. In 2022, the board raised the payment 92% to 25p, partly reversing the 55% cut to 11p imposed in 2020 during the pandemic. The recovery since then has been steady rather than erratic, and a payout ratio below 50% gives the board flexibility.

The risks that income investors should price in

Net interest margins have been the engine of recent profit growth across the banking sector, and Investec has benefited as much as any peer. Rate cuts narrow those margins, and the pace of easing from the Bank of England remains a key variable for the FY2027 earnings cadence.

The South Africa exposure complicates the picture. The country contributes just over half of group profits, and results are reported in sterling. A weaker rand translates directly into lower reported earnings, irrespective of underlying operational performance. Currency risk is structural here, not incidental.

At a P/E of 7.47x and a yield of 6.07%, the valuation already prices in a degree of scepticism about both the rate environment and the geographic mix. The FT Markets summary for INVP reflects a stock that has re-rated materially over five years but still trades at a discount to UK domestic banking peers on most multiples.

For investors building a FTSE 100 income portfolio, INVP offers a yield and valuation combination that is hard to replicate without moving into higher-risk credit. The question for the next twelve months is whether the rand stabilises and whether UK rate cuts arrive slowly enough to leave margins intact. The next interim results will be the first test of both.