Lloyds Shares Forecast for 2027 Points to Further Gains

The Lloyds shares forecast for 2027 sits at an average analyst price target of 122p, roughly 9% above the current price of 112p, but more recent upgrades from Morgan Stanley, Barclays, and Citi suggest the bullish end of the range runs considerably higher. The question for investors is whether the underlying numbers justify that optimism.

What the Lloyds Shares Forecast for 2027 Looks Like

The average 12-month consensus target of 122p implies a £5,000 investment today would grow to just over £5,400 on price alone, or closer to £5,600 once dividends are included. Morgan Stanley sits at the bullish end with a 135p target and an Overweight rating, raised from a prior 125p. Barclays targets 130p; Citi is at 125p. As of 16 July 2026, Citigroup reiterated its Buy rating, though Keefe, Bruyette and Woods moved to Hold on 17 July 2026, a reminder that the consensus is not unanimous.

The share price itself has already done considerable work. LLOY has risen from 78p to 112p over the past year, turning a £5,000 position into more than £7,000. Forecasts for further appreciation are therefore being set against a base that has already repriced sharply.

The Numbers Behind the Thesis

First-quarter 2026 results gave the bulls something concrete to work with. Underlying profit rose 31% to £2.0bn, ahead of the £1.9bn analyst consensus. Net income came in at £4.8bn, with banking net interest margin expanding from 3.03% to 3.17%. Earnings per share were 2.4p, up from 1.7p in Q1 2025.

The H1 2026 picture was equally solid. Statutory profit after tax for the first half reached £3.1bn, with a cost-to-income ratio of 50.4% and return on tangible equity of 17.1%. The board is targeting a full-year return on tangible equity of greater than 16%, upgraded from the previous guidance of greater than 15%. Underlying net interest income guidance for 2026 was confirmed at greater than £14.9bn.

Income visibility is shored up by structural hedge tailwinds. The group expects structural hedge income to rise by more than £1.5bn in 2026, then grow by a further £1bn in 2027. That is a meaningful and relatively predictable contributor to the earnings trajectory analysts are modelling through to 2027.

The capital return story also adds to the investment case. The £1.75bn buyback commenced on 30 January 2026, with £0.7bn repurchased by the end of Q1. At H1 results, the board announced a further £1bn buyback programme on top of that. The interim ordinary dividend of 1.58p per share for the first half of 2026 represents a 30% increase on the equivalent 2025 period. For full-year 2025, the total ordinary dividend was 3.65p per share, 15% higher than the prior year, with total shareholder distributions of £3.9bn. Since 2021, Lloyds has returned approximately £17bn of capital to shareholders and grown its ordinary dividend per share by more than 130%.

For context on the balance sheet, the 2025 annual report shows statutory profit before tax of £6.7bn, up 12% year-on-year, and a banking net interest margin of 3.06%, up from 2.95% in 2024. The CET1 ratio stood at 13.4% at Q1 2026, comfortably above the group’s target minimum of approximately 13.0%.

The valuation remains undemanding at a price-to-earnings ratio of 11 and a dividend yield approaching 4%. For a bank delivering double-digit profit growth and progressive capital returns, that multiple does not appear stretched.

Where the Thesis Could Come Unstuck

Concentration is the clearest structural risk. The bulk of Lloyds’ income still comes from UK retail and commercial lending, which means the group is exposed to any deterioration in domestic economic conditions. A slowdown in household finances or a rise in unemployment would feed directly into the asset quality ratio, which came in at 25 basis points for H1 2026 but could move materially under stress.

Competition is a second pressure point. Revolut’s award of a full UK banking licence opens the deposit and lending market to a challenger with more than 21.5 million app users in Lloyds’ own customer base context. Lloyds itself reports 21.5 million customers on its app, up approximately 45% since 2021, and has digitised around 85% of current account openings. The digital infrastructure is there, but so is the competitive threat.

The broader strategic ambition, captured in the ‘Accelerate 2030’ plan, targets wealth management deepening and £100bn of sustainable financing, but execution over a multi-year horizon carries its own risks.

The setup heading into the second half of 2026 is constructive: guidance upgraded, capital well above target, buybacks running, and the structural hedge tailwind still building. The next test is whether the full-year cost-to-income ratio can come in below the 50% target and whether the asset quality ratio holds near 25 basis points as the UK economy absorbs higher rates.