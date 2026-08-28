Kromek Group Share Price at 8p: Can September Results Deliver?

The Kromek Group share price has drifted back to 8.00p as of 26 August 2026, according to Kalkine, a 5.88% decline from the 8.5p level at which shares in the AIM-listed radiation and bio-detection specialist closed on 7 August. Yet the broker consensus still implies a 2.7 times gain from that level, with the most bullish forecast pointing to a potential three-bagger, making Kromek (KMK) one of the more contentious small-cap recovery stories currently circulating among UK active investors.

What Kromek Actually Does, and Why It Has Struggled

Kromek describes itself as a developer of radiation and bio-detection technology solutions across two main divisions. Its CBRN Detection arm supplies handheld radiation detectors to governments and security services. The Advanced Imaging division sells components to medical scanner manufacturers working in areas such as cancer and Alzheimer’s detection.

Both end-markets are structurally growing, which makes the stock’s five-year underperformance look like a funding problem rather than a demand problem. Years of research and development spending consumed cash that patient shareholders were hoping would eventually translate into earnings. The share price is up 70% over the past twelve months, which suggests those shareholders may be getting closer to their moment.

Chief executive Dr Arnab Basu framed it directly in the FY results published in September 2025: ‘This year has been pivotal for Kromek, marked by our maiden profit, which exceeded market expectations, and a significant reduction in debt.’ Interim results for the six months ended 31 October 2025 were released on 20 January 2026, offering an early read on whether that momentum was holding.

The Kromek Group Share Price Case: Milestones and Insider Buying

Two pieces of more recent news add texture to the investment case. In early August 2026, Kromek confirmed it had delivered a third contractual milestone under its agreement with Siemens Healthineers, releasing a further cash payment, a step that moves the Advanced Imaging relationship beyond prototype and into recurring commercial territory. Separately, directors made share purchases in both August 2026 and March 2026, according to Kalkine’s coverage of the stock. Insider buying at this level does not prove conviction is warranted, but it is the kind of signal that tends to show up in small-cap recoveries before the wider market catches on.

On the order front, Kromek’s FY26 trading update disclosed that the CBRN Detection and Advanced Imaging divisions ‘won new orders totaling £8.8m’ in the second half of the financial year. H1 data from the period showed £4.3m in CBRN revenue with £4.8m in orders year-to-date and a £2.4m backlog still to be recognised, according to aggregated earnings data. Those are modest numbers in absolute terms, but for a company of Kromek’s scale, incremental orders move the profitability dial quickly.

Where the Risks Still Sit

The FY26 trading update on Investegate confirmed that Kromek expects revenues and profit before tax for the current year in line with market expectations. The consensus stands at £27.2m in revenues alongside approximately £2.15m in profit before tax. That PBT figure is a step back from the £3.08m recorded in the prior year, which immediately raises a question about trajectory: is this a temporary year of consolidation, or a signal that the maiden profit was partly a one-off?

Forecasts also suggest earnings per share could decline proportionally this year and dip further in 2027 before recovering. The consolation is that analyst models are pointing towards net cash, which removes the spectre of a dilutive equity raise and gives management some room to manoeuvre on working capital.

Kromek is listed on AIM, which brings the liquidity and volatility characteristics typical of that market. At 8p, the stock is priced for a recovery story that has not yet been fully validated by a sustained earnings cadence. The maiden profit was real. Whether it compounds into something durable is the question September’s full-year results will begin to answer.

The setup is binary in the near term: results broadly in line with the £2.15m PBT consensus would likely consolidate the share price and keep the broker targets credible; a miss would probably retest the lows. Risk-tolerant investors who believe the Siemens relationship and CBRN order momentum can underpin a multi-year earnings recovery may judge the current level worth holding through the news. The more cautious position is to wait for September and let the numbers speak before adding exposure.