Lloyds AI Cost Savings Plan Targets £2bn in Cuts Alongside H1 Profit Beat

Lloyds Banking Group‘s Lloyds AI cost savings plan took centre stage on 30 July, as the bank reported a 23% year-on-year rise in statutory profit before tax to £4.3bn for the first half of 2026, clearing analyst consensus of £4.1bn, and simultaneously unveiled a sweeping new strategy that will shape the institution through the end of the decade.

Lloyds AI Cost Savings and the Accelerate 2030 Blueprint

The new plan, named Accelerate 2030, runs from 2027 once the current five-year programme concludes. It is built on three pillars: ‘Grow the core’, ‘Innovate to deepen and diversify’, and ‘Simplify to outperform’. The group is committing more than £13bn of investment into the business by 2030, with technology and AI at the core of that spend.

The Lloyds AI cost savings ambition of £2bn sits within a broader efficiency drive that management believes will pull the cost:income ratio from 50.4% in the first half of 2026 to less than 45% by 2030. The bank has already hired around 11,000 technology and data specialists, and has 800 AI models in active deployment. Chief executive Charlie Nunn told Reuters the split is roughly even between customer-facing innovation and internal productivity: ‘We think at least 50% of what we’re doing in AI is going to be about differentiating and extending what we do for customers into new areas… the other 50% is around helping our colleagues do their tasks more effectively.’

The practical applications are more concrete than the usual strategy-day promises. Lloyds is using AI and blockchain to target mortgage approval times of around three days, and is building a one-stop app for drivers to buy, insure and arrange charging points for electric vehicles. On job cuts, Nunn was guarded: ‘We don’t put targets around numbers of staff.’

The longer-term financial ambition is a return on tangible equity of around 20% by 2030, stepping up from 2026 guidance of greater than 16%. For the first half just reported, the RoTE came in at 17.1%, a step in that direction.

H1 Results: Income, Capital and Distributions

Underlying the strategy announcement was a clean set of half-year numbers. Net interest income rose 10% year-on-year, and the proforma CET1 ratio stood at 13.1% post shareholder distributions, comfortably above the bank’s own target of around 13.0%.

The interim ordinary dividend was set at 1.58 pence per share, equivalent to £918m, representing a 30% increase on the first half of 2025. If the final dividend delivers a matching uplift, the full-year yield would reach approximately 4.2%, against the 3.2% currently forecast by the market. Since the first half of 2021, the ordinary dividend per share has risen by more than 130%, and total shareholder distributions since 2021 have exceeded £17bn.

A further share buyback of up to £1bn was announced, layering on top of the £1.75bn buyback disclosed with the 2025 full-year results. Between 2022 and 2026 the group has realised more than £2bn in gross cost savings, having exceeded its original targets, and is on course to generate approximately £5bn of net income growth over that plan period, with Accelerate 2030 picking up where the current strategy leaves off. The bank is also closing 232 branches in 2026 while integrating Curve, the fintech it acquired in late 2025, into its digital offering.

The Motor Finance Overhang

The result that is harder to price sits outside the income statement. Lloyds has set aside £1.95bn against potential motor finance mis-selling compensation, and the first-half update contained no additional charges. That might sound reassuring, but the Financial Conduct Authority estimates a total industry cost of around £9.1bn based on a 75% customer compensation take-up rate. The final allocation across lenders has not been settled, and until it is, the provision figure carries genuine uncertainty in both directions.

The £2bn AI efficiency target would cover the current provision if realised in full, which puts some context around the strategic timing. Whether those savings materialise before any liability crystallises is the sequencing question that will likely define the share-price trajectory over the next two to three years.

The next hard test arrives with the full-year results, when investors will look for the cost:income ratio to show measurable year-on-year progress toward that sub-45% goal, and for any further clarity from the FCA on motor finance redress.