Rolls-Royce First-Half Results Smash Expectations as Guidance Leaps to £4.9bn

The Rolls-Royce first-half results for 2026 delivered a clean beat across all three divisions, sending shares in the engine maker up 6% on 30 July and extending a five-year return that has now reached 1,370%. The question going into the print was whether geopolitical turbulence and supply-chain friction would clip the recovery. The answer, once again, was no.

What the Rolls-Royce First-Half Results Showed

Underlying operating profit for the six months to June jumped 46% to £2.5bn, up from £1.7bn in the same period a year earlier. The group’s underlying operating margin widened to 22.5% from 19.1% in H1 2025, according to the company’s own press release, with free cash flow reaching £2.0bn in the half.

Civil Aerospace, the largest division, saw its underlying operating margin edge to 25.3% from 24.9%, with contract renegotiations and efficiency gains doing the work. A total of 254 large engines were ordered in the period, with Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, SAS and LATAM Airlines among the buyers. Chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic said: ‘In Civil Aerospace, where we continued to improve our aftermarket profitability, we have also effectively eliminated aircraft on ground, providing a significant operational benefit to our customers.’

Defence was the standout on margins. The division’s operating margin rose to 21% from 15.4%, with management describing Rolls-Royce as ‘cementing’ its position in autonomous propulsion, a market with ‘significant growth potential.’ The UK government’s £5bn allocation for autonomous defence systems provides an external tailwind that the company is well-placed to absorb.

Power Systems also improved, with the underlying operating margin moving from 15.3% to 20.3%. Data-centre power generation is the driver: the division’s products are increasingly being specified as primary power sources rather than backup, a structural shift that adds recurring revenue.

Guidance Upgraded Well Ahead of Schedule

The more consequential news for shareholders was the revision to full-year guidance. Full-year 2026 underlying operating profit is now expected at £4.7bn-£4.9bn, up from a prior range of £4bn-£4.2bn. Stockopedia calculated the mid-point upgrade at roughly 17%, with the company’s market capitalisation standing at £115bn on the day of the results.

The drivers behind the upgrade, per the H1 press release, are higher long-term service agreement (LTSA) margins and an increased level of contract catch-ups in Civil Aerospace, stronger power-generation profitability in Power Systems, and stronger aftermarket profitability in Defence. Investors should note, however, that the company expects a lower contribution from contractual margin improvements in Civil Aerospace in the second half: the H1 contribution was £497m, and that rate will not be repeated in H2.

Free cash flow guidance for the full year was also lifted, to £3.8bn-£4bn from £3.6bn-£3.8bn previously. The company’s mid-term (2028) guidance sits at £4.9bn-£5.2bn, though it is worth noting that an earlier secondary source cited a different 2028 target of £3.6bn-£3.9bn as of February 2025, and the primary H1 document references further confidence in mid-term guidance without specifying the range explicitly. Investors should treat the 2028 figure as directional rather than confirmed from the available primary text.

The company reinstated its dividend after the pandemic following its 2024 full-year results, announcing a 6 pence per share payout as free cash flow reached £2.4bn and revenue rose to £17.8bn. The payout policy, set at 30-40% of underlying profit after tax annually, means the rising earnings base translates directly into a growing distribution for shareholders.

Where Caution Is Still Warranted

The stock’s 6% move on results day is measured rather than euphoric, and there are reasons for that. Before the print, RR. traded on a forward earnings multiple of 33. That is a demanding starting point, and a strong beat merely brings the valuation back in line with a higher earnings base rather than creating fresh upside in isolation.

Large engine flying hours rose 4% to 113% of 2019 levels, but the composition of that growth matters: the gain was driven largely by new aircraft deliveries rather than underlying traffic recovery. Management now expects full-year flying hours to come in towards the lower end of its 115%-120% range. With the Middle East conflict continuing to affect long-haul route patterns, that is a live risk to the Civil Aerospace margin trajectory in the second half.

Longer term, the engine upgrade cycle remains a genuine cash-flow lever. Planned long-haul engine upgrades are expected to improve time on wing by more than 100%, which compresses maintenance cycles and should lift LTSA margins further. That is a multi-year tailwind, but the market has been pricing it for some time.

The setup into the second half is a familiar one for this company: a strong H1, a guidance raise, and a valuation that demands continued execution. The next test is whether the Civil Aerospace margin holds without the H1 contract catch-up contribution to lean on.