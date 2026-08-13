SCHD Stock in 2026: Why This Quiet ETF Just Beat the S&P 500 and Nobody’s Talking About It

Unlike Nvidia, it doesn’t appear in viral investment threads. There’s no options frenzy, no cryptic tweets from the CEO, and no dramatic earnings call. The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, or SCHD, simply returns to work after discreetly paying its shareholders each quarter. It was introduced in October 2011 and tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index, selecting companies based on return on equity, cash flow health, and dividend consistency. The end product is a portfolio of reliable, profitable, and largely unglamorous companies—exactly the kind that don’t make headlines.

After a recovery that took many by surprise, SCHD is currently trading at about $34 per share in August 2026, close to its 52-week high. The fund has increased by about 22% so far this year and by about 26% over the previous 12 months, outpacing the S&P 500 during that time. That is a significant reversal for a fund that was disregarded during the 2023 and 2024 AI-driven tech rally. The irony of the boring person catching up is difficult to ignore.

It’s worthwhile to take a moment to consider the math underlying SCHD’s long-term appeal. The fund has a total expense ratio of just 0.06%, which is almost nothing, and a 30-day SEC yield of about 3.2%. Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Lockheed Martin, Coca-Cola, and Altria are among its top holdings, which read like a who’s-who of American corporate durability. These businesses aren’t looking for the next platform change. These are businesses that have been paying dividends for decades despite market panics, rate cycles, and recessions. That is somewhat reassuring, but comfort by itself does not create wealth.

Reinvestment and time are what truly increase wealth in a fund like this. The point at which quarterly dividends begin purchasing more new shares than the investor’s own contributions are adding is described by the dividend snowball concept, which SCHD investors discuss—sometimes obsessively on investing forums. That crossover occurs between the twelfth and fifteenth years of consistent investing, according to the majority of projections based on historical dividend growth rates. The compounding seems unseen prior to that. The returns appear to be modest. Many people give up. Perhaps SCHD’s greatest real-world issue is not its portfolio construction, but rather that early dropout rate.

Schd Stock price

It’s important to be truthful about SCHD trails. The fund’s total return over the last ten years was about 231%, while the S&P 500’s was about 314%. SCHD will appear slow in strong growth-led markets because the screen purposefully leaves out the majority of mega-cap technology names, such as Nvidia and Apple at significant weight. That’s a conscious decision ingrained in the methodology, so it’s not exactly a flaw. Investors are exposed to a variety of industries, including consumer staples, energy, healthcare, and industries. higher dividend. fewer moonshots.

Additionally, the payout history has a subtlety that is frequently overlooked. Distributions from SCHD in 2024 were remarkably erratic; individual quarterly payments reached a peak of $0.82 before returning to the $0.24 to $0.28 range in 2025 and 2026. Some investors anticipated that the bigger checks would continue after that normalization. It serves as a reminder that modeling a perfectly smooth income line from any dividend ETF requires some wishful thinking, but it’s not a warning sign.

The investor who has a long time horizon, doesn’t need to beat every benchmark annually, and genuinely wants a growing income stream rather than maximum capital appreciation appears to be the target market for SCHD. With more than three billion outstanding shares and $108 billion in net assets, it is obviously no longer a niche product. Many people have concluded that this is precisely what they were searching for. Nobody can guaranty that they will have the patience to endure the sluggish middle years.