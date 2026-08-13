S&P 500 Year-End Forecast Points to a 6% Gain — But Selective Bets May Do Better

The S&P 500 year-end forecast from Wall Street’s major banks currently implies a return of just under 6% from current levels, based on a mean target of 7,857 points against the index’s present reading of 7,418. For a UK investor with £3,200 in an S&P 500 tracker, that pencils out to roughly £3,392 by December — a reasonable real-terms gain, though hardly the headline-grabbing sort. The more instructive question is where the dispersion sits, and what it implies about positioning.

What the Bank Upgrades Actually Tell You

CNBC’s 2026 market strategist survey puts the average strategist target at 7,850 points — broadly consistent with the wider forecaster mean. UBS sits at 8,100, raised from a prior target of 7,500, making it the second-highest call on the Street at the time of its revision. The highest target in the CNBC survey belongs to Oppenheimer, at 8,150. Within the broader forecaster pool, the top estimate reaches 8,250 and the floor sits at 7,100, which means the distribution skews meaningfully upward from current levels rather than toward the downside.

UBS has also flagged a 2027 target of 8,900, signalling that its constructive view extends well beyond the current calendar year. The range of outcomes is wide enough that the mean conceals as much as it reveals, but the directional weight of forecasts is clear.

Citigroup equity strategist Scott Chronert raised the bank’s year-end target to 8,100 from a prior forecast of 7,700, citing what he described as an AI capital expenditure supercycle. Citi simultaneously lifted its S&P 500 earnings-per-share forecast to $350 for 2026, up from $320 set in December 2025, and introduced a preliminary 2027 EPS target of $400. In a note dated 5 June, the bank said it had ‘high confidence in continued earnings beats through year-end,’ while cautioning that ‘the persistence of AI-driven growth beyond 2027 remains a key question.’

That caveat matters. Two of the most bullish large-bank calls are anchored to AI capital spending sustaining earnings growth through this cycle. If that spending cycle moderates or delays, the earnings assumptions underlying the 8,100 targets become harder to defend. Analyst forecasts of this kind are directional indicators, not commitments, and the spread from 7,100 to 8,250 is a reminder of how much uncertainty sits beneath the consensus.

JPMorgan as the Sectoral Proxy

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) has been one of the cleaner ways to express a view that financial conditions will remain broadly supportive. The stock has risen 19% over the past year. Management raised full-year net interest income guidance to $105.5bn — up from a prior $103bn — reflecting confidence that the interest rate environment will continue to support lending margins.

The wealth and asset management side of the business reinforces the scale argument. According to the JPMorgan Chase 2025 Annual Report, assets under management in the Asset and Wealth Management segment reached $4,791bn at 31 December 2025, up from $4,045bn a year earlier. Total client assets firmwide stood at $7,118bn. Wealth Management client assets grew 20% year on year to $4,521bn, and the number of client advisors expanded to 10,150, up 7% from 9,530 a year prior. These are not figures that competitors can replicate quickly.

According to POEMS analyst research, JPMorgan held approximately $40bn of excess capital at the time of the most recent analyst note, and characterised its investment banking pipeline as at its strongest since 2021. The same aggregator data attributed record markets revenue of 35% year on year and investment banking fees growth of 30% year on year to the second quarter. These figures are aggregator-sourced and should be treated as indicative rather than audited, but the direction is consistent with the bank’s own NII guidance lift.

The principal risk for JPMorgan is the same one that underpins any rate-sensitive thesis: if elevated interest rates produce an economic shock rather than a soft landing, loan defaults could rise and net interest income could disappoint against guidance. The bank’s size and diversification provide a buffer, but they do not eliminate the exposure.

For investors weighing the S&P 500 year-end forecast against more targeted positions, the index-level setup argues for modest optimism while the sectoral argument in financials is somewhat stronger. The next real test for JPMorgan is whether the investment banking pipeline the bank described converts into reported fee revenue over the second half — and whether the Fed’s rate path holds long enough to let the NII guidance prove out.