SpaceX Stock Recovery Faces a Long Road After Its Historic IPO Frenzy

The case for a SpaceX stock recovery starts with understanding just how violent the opening act has been. Space Exploration Technologies (SPCX) priced its shares at $135 on 12 June 2026, raising $75 billion in what became the largest IPO in history. Within hours, the stock hit an intraday high of $176.52, briefly giving the company a market value of more than $2.25 trillion. It closed that first session at $160.95, up 19% from the offering price. Then the selling began.

Weeks later, the stock has surrendered more than half the peak it reached on debut day. At a current market capitalisation of around $1.4 trillion, SpaceX still dwarfs virtually every listed company outside of a handful of US mega-caps. HSBC, the UK’s largest company by market cap, is worth roughly one-quarter of that figure. But the distance the stock has fallen is a useful frame for any recovery thesis.

What the Financials Actually Say

SpaceX’s Free Writing Prospectus filed with the SEC gives the clearest picture of the underlying business. Consolidated revenue in 2025 was $18.674 billion, up 33% year on year. The group posted a loss from operations of $2.589 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $6.584 billion for the full year. In Q1 2026, revenue was $4.694 billion against a loss from operations of $1.943 billion.

The segment breakdown matters here. Starlink’s Connectivity business generated adjusted EBITDA of $7.2 billion in 2025, up from $3.8 billion in 2024. The Space segment produced $0.7 billion in adjusted EBITDA last year, down from $1.2 billion in 2024, reflecting $3.0 billion in Starship R&D spend. The AI segment posted an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.2 billion in 2025, reversing from a $0.3 billion profit the prior year. These are non-GAAP measures, and the group-level operating loss makes plain that the profitable Connectivity unit is carrying significant drag from the other two divisions.

The prospectus also notes that SpaceX built its Space and Connectivity businesses on just $9 billion of primary equity capital raised prior to the IPO, a capital efficiency figure the company presented prominently. As of 31 March 2026, Starlink had approximately 10.3 million subscribers across 164 countries, with more than 9,600 satellites in orbit. SpaceX has accounted for more than 80% of global mass to orbit since 2023.

SpaceX Stock Recovery and the Valuation Problem

Even after the sell-off, the price-to-sales ratio sits in the high 70s. That is not a number that resolves itself quickly through earnings growth alone, and it signals how much of the SpaceX story rests on what the business might become rather than what it is today. The company’s own IPO factsheet claimed a total addressable market of $28.5 trillion, covering Space ($370 billion), Connectivity ($1.6 trillion), and AI ($26.5 trillion), though the same document also cited a $22.7 trillion figure in a separate context. The $28.5 trillion headline figure is the one SpaceX chose to lead with.

The comparison to Tesla is one the snippet’s author raises, and it holds up to a point. Elon Musk, who rang the Nasdaq opening bell remotely from Starbase, Texas, said moments before trading began: ‘I gave SpaceX a less than 10% chance of succeeding at all.’ Tesla did eventually prove the sceptics wrong and generate sustained profits. But SpaceX listed 16 years after Tesla’s IPO, at a substantially higher entry valuation, and investor expectations were calibrated accordingly. There is less room for patience to be its own reward.

The corporate structure adds another layer of complexity. Under the dual-class share structure disclosed in SpaceX’s original S-1, Class B shareholders elect a majority of the board and hold 10 votes per share against one vote per Class A share. SpaceX qualifies as a controlled company under Nasdaq rules and intends to rely on related governance exemptions. Retail buyers through the IPO received Class A shares. The directed share programme reserved up to 5% of Class A shares for certain employees at the IPO price, and those shares carry no lock-up restriction.

That lock-up point is the more immediate concern for the share price. As longer-term pre-IPO investors become eligible to sell in the months ahead, the technical setup argues for continued pressure on the stock. The anticipated inclusion in the Nasdaq 100 and Russell indices will provide some mechanical buying, but it is unlikely to absorb a large and motivated seller base. The first quarterly earnings report since listing, filed via 8-K on 4 August 2026, will be the next substantive test of whether the operational losses are narrowing on a trend basis. If the Connectivity segment continues compounding and Starship development costs begin to moderate, the recovery thesis has something to anchor to. If not, the valuation reset has further to run.