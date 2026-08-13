Brits Are Sacrificing Holidays For Home Renovations, So Which Improvements Actually Add Value?

Moving Compared Reveals Where To Put Your Renovation Budget If Selling Your Home Is On The Horizon

Home renovations are becoming a bigger priority for UK homeowners, with new Daikin research finding almost a quarter (24%) are sacrificing a holiday to renovate their home and 30% plan to spend more on improvements this year than they did in 2025. With Checkatrade estimating that renovating a typical three-bedroom house can cost anywhere from £43,530 to £110,350, choosing the right projects can make a sizable difference to how hard that money works. Moving Compared, the UK home-moving hub helping buyers and sellers compare conveyancers, surveyors and removal companies, has highlighted the renovations worth prioritising if you want that spending to improve the property now while potentially strengthening its appeal and value when the time comes to sell.

Not every new kitchen, paint colour or garden makeover will automatically increase a selling price. Some projects have a much clearer relationship with value than others, particularly those that create additional usable space, resolve defects or make the property easier for a future buyer to take on.

1. Add A Bedroom If The Space Allows

If you are considering major building work, creating genuinely usable living space can be more valuable than simply upgrading an existing room. Nationwide found that a loft conversion or extension incorporating a large double bedroom and bathroom could increase the value of a three-bedroom home by as much as 24%. Structural changes will also become relevant during a future sale, so keep planning permissions, building regulation certificates and guarantees together. When the time comes to move, sellers can compare conveyancing quotes through Moving Compared.

2. Deal With Problems Before Decorating Over Them

A freshly decorated room will not compensate for damp, cracking, roof problems or other defects when a buyer commissions a survey. Rather than spending the renovation budget hiding problems cosmetically, deal with the underlying maintenance first. Moving Compared explains some of the common problems identified during house surveys, while homeowners planning larger works can also compare surveying options before committing significant money.

3. Make The Bathroom Work Harder

Bathroom improvements can add value, but there is little reason to overspend on highly personalised finishes. If the layout allows it, creating an additional bathroom can be more meaningful than simply replacing one that already functions. Checkatrade estimates bathroom renovations can add around 4% to a property’s value, although the eventual return will depend on the home and quality of the work.

4. Refresh The Kitchen Rather Than Automatically Replacing It

A full kitchen replacement can quickly consume a renovation budget, so first consider whether new cabinet fronts, worktops, flooring, lighting or storage could deliver enough of an improvement. Industry estimates suggest a well-executed kitchen renovation could add up to around 10% to property value, making it worth concentrating expenditure on functionality and finish rather than simply following the latest design trend.

5. Improve Energy Efficiency

Energy upgrades may lack the dramatic before-and-after of a new kitchen, but they leave the next owner with something practical: a potentially more efficient property to run. An EPC is required before most homes are marketed for sale, so improvements such as insulation, draught-proofing and appropriate glazing can become part of how the property is presented to buyers.

6. Put Some Of The Budget Into Kerb Appeal

You do not need builders to improve the way a property presents itself. Repair damaged fencing, clean hard surfaces, refresh exterior paintwork and deal with an obviously tired front entrance before spending the same money redecorating a room that already works perfectly well. Recent property guidance has estimated that improvements to a home’s exterior can add around 5% to its value, although the return will depend heavily on the starting condition and local market.

7. Restore What Gives The House Character

Renovation does not always mean replacing something old with something new and In period homes, restoring original fireplaces, floorboards, doors or architectural detailing can preserve features that buyers cannot simply add back later.

8. Keep The Paperwork As Carefully As The Finish

Once work is completed, do not lose the approvals, certificates and guarantees that came with it. Planning documents, building regulation records and guarantees can all become relevant when a buyer’s conveyancer investigates alterations to the property. Moving Compared’s conveyancing guides explain more about the legal work behind a sale, while homeowners ready to move can compare conveyancers directly.

Spend With The Next Buyer In Mind

There is no renovation that guarantees a particular increase in selling price. Local ceiling prices, the condition of the property and the amount spent all determine whether a project ultimately pays back. The useful question before starting another project is therefore not simply whether it will make the house look newer, but whether it creates more space, removes an obvious problem or leaves the property easier for the next person to buy and live in. Once the decision to move has been made, Moving Compared brings conveyancing, surveying and removals together, helping homeowners compare the professionals needed to turn those improvements into a completed sale.

About Moving Compared

Moving Compared is the UK’s leading home-moving hub, helping buyers, sellers and movers compare quotes from trusted professionals across conveyancing and surveying.

The platform connects users with vetted, reviewed and rated partners, helping movers understand costs, compare services and reduce uncertainty throughout the moving process.