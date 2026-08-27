Why Flats Take Longer to Buy and the Paperwork You Need

Leasehold purchases can take almost two months longer to reach exchange than freehold homes, with extra paperwork and third parties often adding complexity to the process.

Buying a flat can look like a simpler route onto the property ladder, but the legal process is often more involved. Recent market data found the typical leasehold transaction took 155 days to reach exchange, compared with 98 days for a freehold property. Moving Compared, the UK’s leading home moving hub helping buyers, sellers and movers compare trusted conveyancers and surveyors, explains the paperwork buyers should expect and where delays can arise.

Most flats in England and Wales are leasehold, meaning a buyer’s conveyancer must review not only the property itself, but also the lease, management arrangements, service charges and information relating to the wider building.

1. Check the lease

The lease sets out how long remains on the property, the responsibilities of the leaseholder and freeholder and any restrictions on matters such as alterations, subletting or pets. Buyers should make sure their conveyancer checks the remaining term, ground rent provisions and any unusual clauses early, as these can prompt further enquiries or affect mortgage lending.

2. Understand the extra conveyancing involved

Flat purchases can involve additional legal checks around the lease, service charges, ground rent and management of the building. Some information may need to come from the freeholder or managing agent, which can add time to the process. Buyers unfamiliar with the steps involved can refer to Moving Compared’s guide to conveyancing for an overview of the process from initial enquiries through to exchange and completion.

3. Check service charges and major works

Buyers should look beyond the headline purchase price and understand the ongoing costs attached to the building. Recent service charge accounts and details of planned works can reveal potential future liabilities, from roof repairs and windows to lifts or communal areas. Any significant planned expenditure should be understood before exchange.

4. Understand building safety paperwork

For some flats, particularly in larger apartment blocks, additional building safety documentation may also be required. This can include information on remediation works, Building Safety Act protections or, where relevant, an EWS1 form. Requirements vary by property and lender, making experience with leasehold transactions particularly valuable when comparing conveyancers.

5. Do not skip the survey

Legal paperwork does not provide a full picture of the physical condition of a flat or the wider building. A professional property survey can identify defects such as damp, roof issues or structural movement that may need further investigation before exchange. Buyers should consider the age, condition and type of property when deciding which survey is appropriate.

Start early

Not every flat purchase will take longer, but leasehold transactions typically involve more documents, more parties and more enquiries than a straightforward freehold purchase.

Instructing a conveyancer promptly, checking that the management pack has been ordered and arranging the right survey early can help surface issues sooner and reduce avoidable hold-ups. When comparing professionals, buyers should consider relevant leasehold experience, communication and service as well as price.

About Moving Compared

Moving Compared is the UK’s leading home moving hub, helping buyers, sellers and movers compare quotes from trusted professionals across conveyancing and surveying. Built to make the moving process clearer and less stressful, Moving Compared connects users with vetted, reviewed and rated partners, giving movers a simple way to compare services, understand costs and choose the right professionals for their move.

The platform brings conveyancing and surveying into one place, helping users save time, reduce uncertainty and avoid last-minute cost surprises during one of the most expensive and complex moments in the property journey.