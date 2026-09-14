Ali Martinez Crypto Market Targets: The XRP Roadmap That Has Traders Talking

The composure with which Ali Martinez discusses XRP reaching $60 is peculiar. The majority of analysts who float such numbers do so with a sense of urgency and even drama. Martinez takes a different approach, tracing a triangle that appears to have been forming for almost ten years, pointing to a monthly chart, and letting the geometry do the debating.

Martinez, who has amassed a following of more than 166,000 traders and posts under the handle @alicharts on X, has emerged as one of the most closely watched technical voices in the cryptocurrency world. His work, which relies on tools like MVRV pricing bands, the Bitcoin Investor Price, and on-chain UTXO data, isn’t exactly lighthearted Twitter content, but it has gained a large following because he explains the reasoning behind it rather than merely shouting levels.

The XRP call that is currently receiving the most attention is centered at $3.66. That level is the crucial monthly resistance point, according to Martinez. He contends that a persistent close above it on the monthly chart would technically project a target close to $60 and validate a breakout from that long-developing ascending triangle. He hasn’t stated that he knows if that occurs in six months or six years. The call feels more legitimate than the typical cycle of viral predictions because of this kind of restraint.

Ali Martinez Crypto Market Targets

For the majority of traders observing from the sidelines, Martinez’s vision is more immediate and possibly more useful in the short term. He noticed earlier this week that XRP’s hourly chart was forming a descending triangle with the price compressed into a small band between $1.34 and $1.36. The pattern was almost at its peak, the kind of technical point at which something has to give. If buyers defend the floor, his short-term goal is $1.60, which is about a 20% move from the asset’s current price.

In his current framework, the $1.35 level is especially important. About 2.29 billion tokens have previously exchanged hands close to that price, according to on-chain data he shared. This substantial concentration frequently translates into actual demand when the market tests it. The reasoning is simple: buyers have an incentive to hold and occasionally add, which can result in a floor that is more than just theoretical.

Everything going off the chart is what makes the current setup more complex than a clear technical narrative. Large holders are said to have distributed about 90 million XRP in a single week due to exceptionally high whale activity, which contributed to the token’s decline from $1.70 to $1.35. Additionally, network activity has drastically decreased, with daily active addresses falling from about 388,000 to less than 40,000. This kind of figure begs the question of whether retail interest is actually waning or just pausing. Which one it is is still unknown.

Additionally, a regulatory variable looms over the entire situation. Mid-September will see a Senate procedural vote on the CLARITY Act, which would formally designate XRP as a digital commodity subject to CFTC regulation. Forecasts for passage by year’s end range from 16 to 24 percent, which is not encouraging. Martinez’s $1.06 pivot and $0.62 downside targets become pertinent in the event that a delay or failure dampens institutional interest in the near future.

XRP isn’t the only market he is aiming for. Martinez used comparable delta-price modeling for Ethereum in June after identifying the strongest historical accumulation zone for Bitcoin, which is roughly between $43,000 and $54,000. The process is the same: locate the asset’s last significant trading volume, spot structural trends, and establish thresholds. Although it doesn’t always work—nothing in the markets does—the framework’s consistency has kept traders coming back to his analysis even when the calls don’t go as planned.

Most people are currently focused on the $1.38 reclaim. The route toward $1.60 and ultimately $1.68 remains open if XRP can maintain its position above that level and verify a true breakout from the consolidation Martinez has mapped. The setup is incorrect if it drops below $1.31. There’s a reason traders are paying attention; markets seldom provide cleaner conditions than that.