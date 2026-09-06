Anthony Fauci Contempt Vote Splits Senate Committee Eight to Seven

The Anthony Fauci contempt vote on 29 July 2026 has transformed a long-running political quarrel into a live legal question, with an eight-to-seven committee decision now sitting in procedurally contested territory at the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Fauci, 85, appeared before the committee after Senator Rand Paul subpoenaed him, then invoked the Fifth Amendment rather than answer questions. Paul, acting as chairman, ruled that the Fifth Amendment did not apply: in his view, the blanket pre-emptive pardon granted by Joe Biden on his last day in office in 2025 had extinguished any self-incrimination risk, and Fauci had waived remaining privilege by delivering opening testimony. Paul ordered Fauci to answer, warned him of contempt, and when Fauci still refused, the process moved to a vote.

In that opening statement, Fauci said Paul had an ‘unhinged obsession’ with him and characterised the hearing as an attempt to catch him in a lie that would fall outside the scope of Biden’s pardon. That pardon, which Biden issued on his final day in the White House, covered Fauci’s federal actions between 2014 and 2025. It does not extend to conduct after that date, meaning contempt of Congress charges filed now would not be sheltered by it. State or local charges would also remain outside its reach.

The Anthony Fauci Contempt Vote: What Happens Next

The committee’s eight-to-seven vote fell strictly along party lines, according to Lawfare’s analysis of the contempt resolution. The approved resolution directs the president of the Senate to certify the contempt finding to the Department of Justice for prosecution. Senator Gary Peters, the Democratic ranking member, called the hearing politically motivated; Democrats uniformly opposed the vote.

The procedural path from here is anything but straightforward. Global Policy Watch has documented that Paul chose to refer the contempt matter directly to the Justice Department rather than follow the alternative statutory route of filing a statement of facts with the president of the Senate, which in practice means Vice President JD Vance. Paul did not actually deliver anything to Vance until 25 August. The congressional contempt statute holds that a witness who wilfully refuses to answer any question is guilty of a misdemeanour, but the deviation from standard procedure has raised consequential questions about whether the referral will be treated as valid.

PBS NewsHour notes that Paul justified bypassing the alternative procedure by saying he did not want to ‘waste time.’ That explanation is unlikely to satisfy those who argue the statute’s requirements are not optional. Whether the Justice Department acts, and on what timeline, remains open.

From National Treasure to Fall Guy

The legal machinery is new; the political arc is not. Fauci spent 38 years at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, becoming its director in 1984 and earning $480,654 annually by the time he stepped down in 2022, making him the highest-paid federal employee in the country and outearning the president. He served six administrations across both parties. Through successive public-health emergencies from HIV onwards, his combination of expertise, manner and directness made him a broadly trusted figure.

Covid changed the calculation. The seizure of his private journals, which he had saved on a government server, gave opponents material they used to argue his priorities during the pandemic were personal rather than public. Commentators including Peggy Noonan in The Wall Street Journal concluded the diaries revealed a man more absorbed in press cuttings and celebrity admirers than in the emergency itself. Separately, critics led by Paul accuse him of suppressing the lab-leak debate to protect scientists working with Chinese laboratories, and of backing lockdowns and vaccine mandates they describe as unnecessary. His defenders call the campaign McCarthyism.

Since leaving government, Fauci has moved into teaching at Georgetown University, alongside book deals and paid speaking engagements. Tickets for a Florida engagement in September were listed at $160 each. Whether he keeps that schedule now depends partly on how the Justice Department reads the contempt referral and whether it chooses to pursue a misdemeanour case against a figure who already holds a presidential pardon for a decade of prior conduct.

The procedural irregularities Paul introduced may yet give Fauci’s lawyers something to work with. The next test is whether the Justice Department accepts the referral as properly constituted or sends it back.