John Healey Budget 2026 arrives with silence where reform should be

The John Healey Budget 2026, confirmed for 28 October, has become the single answer to every question about what the new chancellor intends to do, and it is not yet a satisfying one. Healey has described the fiscal event as being ‘built on fiscal discipline’, which tells you the shape of the argument but very little about the substance.

The contrast with his boss is difficult to ignore. Andy Burnham arrived in Downing Street and moved quickly: scrapping VAT on domestic electricity bills, reducing business rates for pubs, capping bus fares. The scale of each measure is modest, but there is at least a recognisable governing instinct at work. BBC News reports that Burnham and Healey are committed to staying within the fiscal rules inherited from Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves. The rules remain; what is not yet clear is what the government plans to do within them.

A chancellor who has gone quiet when the moment called for boldness

The significant chancellors of the past half-century did not wait for their first Budget. Gordon Brown announced Bank of England independence within days. Nigel Lawson cut the top rate of income tax from 60% to 40% early in his tenure. George Osborne created the Office for Budget Responsibility and laid out a public-spending framework before the markets had time to form a settled view of him. Each used the brief window of post-election authority to do something that could not easily be undone.

Healey has not followed that template. He has surfaced occasionally to criticise supermarket pricing, even though the major grocery chains operate on some of the thinnest margins in retail. Beyond that, No. 11 has been quiet. Treasury sources, speaking to the BBC, confirm the fiscal rules are staying. The Budget date is set. The policy direction remains opaque.

HM Treasury lists a full ministerial team under Healey, including Chief Secretary Emma Reynolds and Financial Secretary James Murray. A chancellor surrounded by capable junior ministers does not lack the machinery to act. The question is whether there is appetite to use it.

Healey comes to the role from the defence brief, though he held junior Treasury positions during the New Labour years between 2002 and 2007, according to Grant Thornton. That background gives him procedural fluency without, so far, visible conviction about direction. PKF Francis Clark, writing in late August, characterised him as ‘an unknown quantity as Chancellor but is talked about as a safe pair of hands’, anticipating a ‘quieter and less showy Budget’ with technical adjustments and modest spending gestures.

The Reeves comparison and what John Healey Budget 2026 must avoid

The predecessor comparison is uncomfortable but unavoidable. Rachel Reeves’s Autumn Budget 2024 was a record £40 billion tax-raising event, after which both the Bank of England and the Office for Budget Responsibility halved their UK growth forecasts, according to Bishop Fleming. That is the baseline Healey is measured against, and the early signals do not suggest a sharp departure.

AJ Bell public policy director Tom Selby put it plainly: Healey ‘doesn’t have the luxury of pointing the finger of blame at the last administration’ and ‘will likely spend a chunk of his time leafing through the thesaurus looking for new ways to rephrase the “tough choices” message of his predecessor’. Shadow chancellor Sir Mel Stride was blunter still, arguing the Budget announcement meant ’89 more days of unfunded spending commitments and damaging tax speculation until we get some details’.

Meanwhile, Morningstar UK reports that proposals for a 50% top income tax rate and a wealth tax on net assets and estates have re-entered the conversation under the Burnham government. Burnham’s own 10-year reform programme is described as ambitious and potentially costly, which Healey will need to make credible to bond investors in October.

Supply-side measures that could move the dial quickly remain conspicuously absent from the pre-Budget conversation: relaxed planning rules, reduced green levies on industrial energy users, reversal of tariffs carried over from EU membership. Those are the levers a confident chancellor reaches for early. The October Budget is the next test. If Healey arrives with more of the same borrowing arithmetic and a handful of redistributive gestures, the economy is unlikely to feel much different heading into the final stretch before the next general election.