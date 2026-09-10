Bank of England Gold Vaults Hold £200bn as Economists Lift the Lid on the BoE

The Bank of England gold vaults hold around 400,000 bars valued at over £200 billion, making the institution the second-largest keeper of gold in the world behind the New York Federal Reserve. That detail is one of several examined in a new book by two serving BoE economists, who also addressed the central bank’s role in payment infrastructure and the current debate over public debt.

The Scale of What Sits Below Threadneedle Street

The nine vaults run deep beneath the Bank’s offices on Threadneedle Street in the City of London. Despite the size of the hoard, only around 6% of the gold is held on behalf of the UK Treasury; the large majority is stored on behalf of other central banks and similar institutions, according to the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA).

The logistics are precise. Bars are stored on steel and wood pallets, stacked four high, with each pallet carrying approximately 80 bars, or roughly one tonne of metal. The system was adopted to allow efficient processing of incoming and outgoing bars.

The Bank of England gold vaults also contain what the institution calls ‘giant’ and ‘titan’ banknotes, worth up to £100 million each. These are not in general circulation; they function as backing instruments within the currency system.

Jack Leslie and Rupal Patel, BoE economists and authors of the new book Money: The Inside Story, discussed these details on the MoneyWeek Talks podcast. They also recalled a story dating to the 1800s: a sewer worker accidentally discovered an old drain that led directly to the gold vaults. Rather than exploit the find, he reported it to the Bank and was rewarded with £800, a sum the Bank of England calculates would be worth approximately £64,000 in today’s money.

The economists also explained why the first colour banknotes were introduced: a German plot during the Second World War to airdrop counterfeit notes over Britain and destabilise the economy prompted the change. And any Bank of England note issued since 1694 can still be exchanged at face value at the Bank’s public counter. Leslie was clear on the minimum threshold: ‘As long as you’ve got more than 50% [of the note], so just a fraction more than 50%, we’ll swap it for a new note.’

Monetary Policy and the Debt Debate

The conversation moved to live policy questions. The BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held Bank Rate at 3.75% at its July 2026 meeting, with a 6-3 vote in favour of holding steady; three members preferred a 25-basis-point rise to 4.0%, according to the House of Commons Library. Rates had risen from 0.1% in December 2021 to a peak of 5.25% in August 2023, before being cut by a cumulative 1.5 percentage points through to December 2025. CPI inflation stood at 2.6% in June 2026, still above the MPC’s 2% target.

Patel described rate rises as a ‘blunt tool’ for managing inflation, effective at dampening demand but less so against supply-side shocks. Transmission takes time: ‘What the Bank of England is looking at is trying to think about inflation about two years ahead, and that’s quite difficult to do when the external environment is quite uncertain and you keep getting these new shocks.’

On public debt, Leslie rejected money-printing as a solution. ‘When there’s more money in the system, you can actually buy fewer things because those things are more expensive…it’s really not a useful tool in helping out governments when they need more money,’ he said, citing Zimbabwe and Germany as historical illustrations of hyperinflation.

The debt numbers themselves are contested. The TaxPayers’ Alliance estimates public sector debt has crossed £3 trillion and is rising at £4,270 per second. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) puts the figure at £2,984.9 billion (excluding public sector banks) on a provisional basis at end-July 2026, fractionally below that threshold. The ONS is the official statistical authority; the TaxPayers’ Alliance uses a broader definition. Both figures reflect the same underlying trajectory.

The next MPC meeting will test whether the three dissenters who wanted a rate rise in July can build a majority. With CPI still 60 basis points above target and energy costs sensitive to geopolitical developments in Ukraine and the Middle East, the committee’s forward guidance will carry more weight than the rate decision itself.