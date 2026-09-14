Barclays Shares Rise Again: Can BARC Repeat the Trick Into 2027?

Barclays shares rise has become a fixture of the FTSE 100 conversation, and the past twelve months added another chapter: BARC delivered a total return of roughly 37%-47% depending on the precise measurement window, clearing the 40% threshold that looked improbable a year ago. The question now is whether the machinery that drove that run still has enough fuel.

What Powered the Move

The headline driver was earnings. Reuters reported that in Q1 2025, income at Barclays’ investment bank rose 16% year-on-year to £3.9 billion, above analyst forecasts of £3.5 billion. Fixed-income trading income rose 21%, outpacing an average of 6% among the top five Wall Street banks. That prompted Barclays to lift its 2025 income guidance to above £12.5 billion from a prior forecast of £12.2 billion.

Return on tangible equity (RoTE) for 2025 came in at 11.3%, up from 10.5% in 2024, with earnings per share rising to 43.8p from 36p. Those numbers supported a generous capital return programme: Barclays’ investor relations pages show total capital distributions for 2025 reached £3.7 billion, 23% higher than 2024, comprising a total dividend of 8.6p (£1.2 billion) and total share buybacks of £2.5 billion.

The snippet references a £10 billion buyback target covering 2024-2026. That programme is now being superseded by a larger commitment: Barclays is targeting greater than £15 billion of capital distributions between 2026 and 2028, with a planned dividend of £2 billion in 2026 (up from £1.2 billion in 2025) and a group RoTE target of greater than 14% by 2028.

The 2026 Setup for Barclays Shares Rise or Stall

Activity in 2026 has moved quickly. A £500 million buyback commenced on 8 May 2026 and completed on 25 June 2026, repurchasing 110,060,483 ordinary shares at an average price of £4.543. On 28 July 2026, the day Barclays announced its H1 2026 results, a further £1 billion buyback was declared.

The divisional picture from H1 2026 adds texture. Barclays UK delivered a Q2 RoTE of 20.4%, with income growth of 7% year-on-year and flat costs. The UK Corporate Bank posted a Q2 RoTE of 21.3%, with income up 8% and net interest income up 15% year-on-year. Both figures come via AlphaSense’s earnings summary, which draws on the H1 2026 results, and should be read alongside Barclays’ own disclosures once the full H1 document is filed.

Group targets for the full year 2026 include total income of approximately £31 billion, group net interest income of greater than £13.5 billion, and group RoTE of greater than 12%, per Yahoo Finance UK’s reporting on Barclays’ strategic update. The Investment Bank is separately targeting a circa 60% cost-to-income ratio and 12% RoTE for 2026. The group loan loss rate is expected around the top of the 50 to 60 basis point range for the year, which is the main credit-quality watch point.

Income from dividends continues to compound the return. The half-year dividend of 5.9p per ordinary share for the period ended 30 June 2026 will be paid on 15 September 2026 to shareholders on the register on 7 August 2026. Full details are available on the Barclays investor relations hub.

Where the Thesis Could Break

The forward price-to-earnings ratio cited in the original analysis sat at 9.5, against a five-year average P/E of 7.14. That spread has narrowed relative to history, which means Barclays is no longer as deeply discounted as it was when the run began. Repeating a 40% total return from a higher valuation base requires either a further re-rating or a material step-up in earnings, and the two are not guaranteed to arrive together.

Credit quality is the swing factor. A loan loss rate at the top of the 50-60 basis point guidance range is manageable, but any deterioration beyond that, whether driven by a UK consumer slowdown, US tariff pass-through effects on corporate clients, or stress in the investment bank’s trading book, would force consensus estimates lower quickly. Barclays’ international footprint amplifies both the upside from global markets activity and the downside from macro shocks.

A windfall tax on UK bank profits has circulated in the press and would, if enacted, compress the capital return outlook that has been central to the re-rating thesis. The probability is uncertain, but the political logic follows sustained outperformance by the sector.

The next hard data point is Q3 2026 results on 22 October 2026, with full-year 2026 results scheduled for 9 February 2027. Those two prints will determine whether the 2026 income and RoTE targets hold, and whether the £15 billion distribution plan for 2026-2028 remains fully on track. That February number is the moment of reckoning for the 40% question.