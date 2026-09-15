Bessent Yen Intervention Loses Half Its Gains as Yield Gap Persists

The Bessent yen intervention has surrendered roughly half its initial gains, leaving currency markets in a standoff with the US Treasury more than a fortnight after the first coordinated G7 foreign-exchange action since March 2011, when Japan’s earthquake and tsunami prompted collective support.

The yen had fallen to 163.73 per dollar before the operation; it rebounded to 157.57 in the immediate aftermath. Since then, the fundamental driver of yen weakness has reasserted itself: a yield gap between Japan, where rates sit at 1%, and the United States, where rates are above 3.5%, has given carry-trade sellers every reason to hold their ground.

What the Bessent Yen Intervention Was Designed to Do

Japan spent 15.4 trillion yen (approximately $96.5 billion) supporting the currency between 30 July and 26 August, a record for that period, according to Japanese Finance Ministry data reported by CNBC. Tokyo had already intervened alone the day before the coordinated move, committing up to $58.97 billion in New York markets, before Washington joined the effort on 1 August.

The mechanics were unconventional. Rather than selling dollars to buy yen, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York sold euros for yen on behalf of the Treasury, executing through Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. The scale of US intent was briefly visible: a Reuters photograph of Scott Bessent’s notepad, taken at a Camp David cabinet meeting on 31 July, showed the words ‘To Do Buy Japanese Yen (JPY) $5-10 bil.’

Bessent’s motivation was not purely diplomatic. Japan’s cheap yen funds a global carry trade that has helped support US technology shares. In a 27 August letter responding to Senator Elizabeth Warren, Bessent confirmed the Treasury used assets held in its Exchange Stabilisation Fund (ESF) to conduct the operation, and argued that disorderly yen moves could trigger forced unwinds of positions that risk destabilising global markets and raising borrowing costs for US households and businesses.

Bessent has been in this territory before. According to his official Treasury biography, his ‘legendary bet against the British pound and later the Japanese yen solidified his reputation as one of the world’s leading macro-strategists.’ He served as Managing Partner of Soros Fund Management’s London office from 1991 to 2000, part of the team that forced sterling off the European Exchange Rate Mechanism in 1992.

Why the Carry Trade Is Pushing Back

The operation has drawn sharp criticism on two fronts: its tactics and its institutional conduct. Senator Warren, in her 13 August letter to Bessent, noted that neither Treasury nor the Fed informed the European Central Bank in advance that it intended to sell euros, calling this ‘a departure from the decades-long practice of advance coordination among Western central banks.’

George Saravelos of Deutsche Bank described the intervention as ‘not only ineffective, but counterproductive.’ Washington’s encouragement for Tokyo to tap an emergency Federal Reserve dollar facility, the FIMA repo facility, has sent a signal that the Treasury is not comfortable with the direct dollar sales Tokyo would normally use. Japan’s Finance Ministry has since said it plans to use the FIMA repo facility for future interventions. Goldman Sachs Research noted that access to the facility would theoretically give Japan reach into ‘that full trillion dollars in sort of a more liquid way,’ providing ‘plenty of capacity to keep intervening.’

The Peterson Institute for International Economics argued that Bessent’s push to expand FIMA use ‘misreads the purpose of the facility,’ which ‘was designed specifically for temporary emergency Fed acquisitions of Treasuries, aimed at supporting Treasury market functioning and global dollar funding markets,’ not for exchange-rate management.

Bond markets have taken note. Japan’s two-year government bond yield briefly hit 1.545% on the Monday after the intervention, the highest since 1995, as traders priced in the prospect of an early Bank of Japan rate rise. Japan’s ten-year yield has since reached a 30-year high; France’s equivalent has topped 4% for the first time since 2008. As the Reuters report on the joint intervention noted, the carry-trade dynamic that Bessent sought to contain is the same one that sent global markets tumbling when Japan raised rates unexpectedly two years ago.

Masayuki Nakajima of Mizuho Bank told the Financial Times that the danger of higher Japanese rates is now ‘extremely well understood’ by traders, who have made appropriate preparations, and that ‘all the ingredients are in place’ for yen selling pressure to persist. The Council on Foreign Relations noted the yen had reached a forty-year low against the dollar before the operation was launched. Having spent a record sum, Tokyo and Washington now face the same structural reality they started with. The next test is whether a Bank of Japan rate move, rather than coordinated dollar-desk firepower, is the only lever that actually closes the gap.