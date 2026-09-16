JD Sports Cuts Profit Guidance as North America Sales Slide

JD Sports profit guidance was cut sharply on 20 August 2026, sending shares down as much as 15% and wiping roughly £545m of market value in morning trade. The trigger was a second-quarter trading update showing group like-for-like sales fell 3.1% in the 13 weeks to 1 August, with North America leading the decline.

JD Sports Profit Guidance: What the Numbers Show

Management now expects adjusted pre-tax profit of £700m–£800m for FY2026/27, against previous guidance of £750m–£850m. Both ends of the new range sit below last year’s £852m outturn and below analyst consensus of around £781m. The shares traded as low as 82.40 pence in early European trade, according to the Wall Street Journal, which recorded a 12% decline at that point; intraday the stock touched a wider 15% fall. As of 11 September 2026, the shares sat at 78p on the London Stock Exchange, and are down 2.3% year to date.

The regional breakdown tells the story. UK like-for-like sales rose 0.8%, supported by football kit demand, and Asia Pacific managed a 1.4% gain. Europe fell 2.7%. North America, which accounts for over a third of group revenues, declined 6.8% and dragged the group average lower.

The deterioration has been building. First-quarter like-for-like sales fell 2.5%, making Q2’s 3.1% drop an acceleration rather than an anomaly. On a first-half basis, group sales totalled £5,899m, with like-for-like sales down 2.8% across the six months.

Management pointed to softer consumer sentiment, a slow period for high-heat footwear, and some back-to-school demand that shifted into early August. Chief executive Regis Schultz was measured in his assessment: ‘Our guidance reflects a pragmatic view of external market conditions.’ JD Sports also flagged what it called ‘ongoing product cycle evolution’ across key brand partners and a ‘highly promotional’ market backdrop, both of which carry margin implications into the second half.

Balance Sheet Holds, but the US Thesis Is the Question

Two data points push against the worst-case reading. Free cash flow guidance was left unchanged at £460m–£520m for the year, suggesting working capital discipline has not deteriorated. More substantively, the group moved to a net cash position as of 1 August 2026, compared with net debt in the prior year period. That shift matters: it gives management room to invest through a difficult cycle without the pressure that leverage would add.

JD Sports has also set out a range of strategic priorities through its digital transformation programme, including store footprint optimisation, expanded loyalty capabilities, and what the company’s own trading statement describes as ‘agentic AI-driven commerce capabilities’. Whether that effort translates to revenue is a question for later quarters, but it signals the business is not standing still operationally.

Peter Agnefjäll has taken over as Chair, bringing a fresh governance layer to a group that has faced persistent questions about oversight and strategic execution. Leadership continuity at executive level matters more in this environment, and Schultz’s language suggests a preference for managing expectations down rather than risking another miss.

Valuation is where the setup gets interesting, and also where it gets uncomfortable. At a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3 times, the stock is pricing in a prolonged period of weakness. For a business that retains strong brand relationships with Nike and Adidas, a growing UK operation, and a materially improved balance sheet, that multiple looks severe on paper. The problem is that it has looked severe before. The shares are down roughly 60% over five years, and each apparent floor has eventually given way to another one.

The central question for any investor considering the stock now is whether North America’s weakness is cyclical or structural. A promotional footwear market and a tentative consumer can, in principle, reverse as product cycles normalise. Structural share loss to competing retail formats or brand-direct channels is a different problem, and the current data does not cleanly distinguish between the two. The next quarterly update, covering the critical autumn trading period, will be the first real test of which thesis is correct.