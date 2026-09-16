Rolls-Royce Shares Price Target: What the H1 Numbers Actually Say

The debate around the Rolls-Royce shares price target has intensified since the company published its H1 2025 results on 31 July 2025, showing underlying operating profit of £1.7bn, a 50% improvement year-on-year, and an underlying operating margin of 19.1% against 14.0% in the first half of 2024. The question is whether the operational progress justifies the valuation the market is already pricing in.

One clarification upfront: some commentary circulating has attributed £2.5bn in H1 profit and 46% growth to a recent half-year update, alongside full-year guidance of £4.7bn-£4.9bn. Those figures belong to the H1 2026 results published 30 July 2026. The H1 2025 primary release states full-year 2025 guidance of £3.1bn-£3.2bn underlying operating profit and £3.0bn-£3.1bn free cash flow.

What the Broker Price Target Range Reflects

Broker consensus on the Rolls-Royce shares price target currently clusters around 1,450p-1,530p on a 12-month view, with cautious outliers near 1,100p and the most bullish sitting at 1,900p (£19). The £20 threshold, therefore, requires the most optimistic scenario to stretch further still.

The full-year 2025 outturn, announced in February 2026, showed underlying operating profit of £3.5bn at a margin of 17.3%, per the FT Markets announcement. That came in above the top of guidance, extending the streak of upgrades. Full-year 2024 revenue was £17.8bn, beating analyst estimates of £17.3bn, with operating profit rising 57% to £2.5bn, according to Yahoo Finance reporting on the results. The company said it hit profit targets two years ahead of schedule.

Mid-term targets, set out in the H1 2025 results, call for underlying operating profit of £3.6bn-£3.9bn and free cash flow of £4.2bn-£4.5bn. Chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic described those figures as ‘a milestone, not a destination, with substantial growth prospects beyond the mid-term.’ That framing matters: it signals management still sees runway, but it also means the market is not simply pricing recovery any more. It is pricing ambition.

SMR Progress and the Data-Centre Tailwind

Two structural growth levers complicate any straightforward valuation exercise. First, the Small Modular Reactor (SMR) programme. Rolls-Royce SMR was selected as the sole provider for the UK’s first SMR programme in June 2025, with contractual terms expected to be finalised in the fourth quarter of 2025 under a two-stage structure. The first reactor is targeted to connect to the grid by the mid-2030s, with the SMR business expected to be profitable and free cash flow positive by 2030. Wylfa in North Wales has been confirmed as the first UK site, hosting three SMRs, with Škoda JS and Doosan Enerbility appointed as strategic suppliers for key nuclear island components.

Internationally, Rolls-Royce SMR signed an Early Works Contract with ČEZ Group in April 2026, targeting up to 3 GW of deployment in the Czech Republic, making it, per the Nuclear Industry Association, the only company with multiple contractual commitments to deliver SMR units in Europe.

Second, Power Systems. The division has upgraded its power generation revenue growth outlook to around 20% per year to the mid-term (previously 15%-17%), driven by demand for backup generators from data centres. Governmental revenue is now expected to grow at 12%-14% per year, mainly from land defence. That is a meaningful re-rating of the growth profile for a segment that previously attracted little attention.

On the civil aviation side, Rolls-Royce’s share of engines installed on widebody commercial aircraft rose from 32% at end-2022 to 36% at end-2024, with more than half of new engine deliveries over that two-year period going to the company. Engine flying hours, which drive long-term services revenue, will follow that installed base upward as the widebody fleet ages into its maintenance cycle.

The balance sheet supports the narrative. Net cash reached £1,084m at 30 June 2025 (from £475m at 31 December 2024), against gross debt of £3.5bn, of which $1.0bn was due to mature in October 2025 and earmarked for repayment from free cash flow. Total liquidity stood at £8.5bn. The TCC/GM leverage ratio improved to 0.35x from 0.49x in H1 2024. Capital returns are substantial: an interim dividend of 4.5p per share is scheduled for September 2025, and the £1bn buyback programme for 2025 was 40% complete by end-June, contributing to a projected £1.9bn of total shareholder returns through the year. Dividends were only reinstated for 2024, the first payout since suspension in 2020.

The risks are real and material. Forward price-to-earnings multiples in the high-40s price in continued upgrades and sustained premium valuation. Supply-chain constraints, aircraft delivery delays, foreign exchange moves, and slower regulatory approvals for the SMR programme are all capable of breaking the upgrade cycle. Basic underlying earnings per share of 15.74p in H1 2025 (up from 8.95p in H1 2024) demonstrates genuine progress. But nine consecutive positive updates have left the shares with little margin for a miss.

The next hard test is the H1 2026 results and whether management upgrades mid-term targets again. If free cash flow guidance for the mid-term is raised toward the top of the £4.2bn-£4.5bn range or beyond, the case for 1,900p becomes arithmetically easier to defend. Short of that, the Rolls-Royce shares price target at £20 stays a scenario, not a base case.