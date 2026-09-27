Law Debenture Investment Trust Stands Apart in UK Income Sector

The Law Debenture investment trust (LSE: LWDB) has delivered a ten-year total return of 263% against 130% for the FTSE All-Share index, a gap that sets it apart from every other trust in the UK equity income sector. The structure that makes this possible is unusual: roughly 85% of net asset value (NAV) sits in a conventional equity portfolio, while the remaining 15% is an independent professional services (IPS) business that generates cash to underwrite dividends regardless of what the equity portfolio yields.

What the IPS Business Actually Does

The IPS operation runs across three divisions: pension services, which provides trust services to pension schemes across the UK; corporate trust, covering trust and escrow work for bonds and mergers and acquisitions; and corporate services, handling company secretarial and entity management. These are unglamorous functions, but they are difficult to replicate in-house, operate at low margins that favour scale, and carry meaningful switching costs.

According to the Law Debenture half-year report for July 2026, the Pensions division delivered net revenues of £8.8m in H1 2026, with compound annual revenue growth of 6.5% over the past five years. Corporate Services reported net revenue growth of 7.3% in the same period. The company’s official H1 2026 results announcement puts overall IPS net revenue growth at 11.4% for the period. The snippet published by MoneyWeek cited 6%; the company’s own filing is the authoritative figure.

The acquisition of company secretarial unit Konexo in 2024 contributed to that acceleration, and it marks the ninth consecutive year of mid-to-high single-digit IPS growth. This is now a business that accounts for roughly a third of the trust’s dividend distributions to shareholders, despite representing only 15% of NAV.

The Structural Edge for the Law Debenture Investment Trust

That income subsidy changes what the equity portfolio managers can do. James Henderson and Laura Foll are not compelled to hold only high-yielding shares; they can take positions in companies that have cut or suspended dividends, provided the capital case is strong enough. The Rolls-Royce position, built in February 2020 when the company suspended its dividend during the pandemic, has since returned more than 1,100%. Marks & Spencer and Babcock have been held on similar logic: capital gains first, dividend restoration secondary.

Portfolio investment income received grew from £22.5m in H1 2025 to £25.4m in H1 2026, partly reflecting net investment of £53m made during 2025, including allocations to higher-yielding sectors such as commercial property. That compares with a total return of 14.2% and IPS net revenue growth of 7.7% in H1 2025, which itself was a strong period.

In H1 2026, the trust’s shares produced a total return of 16.2%, outperforming the FTSE All-Share by 9.0 percentage points. The share price moved from a 2.5% discount to a 1.7% premium to NAV over the period. The quarterly dividend was raised 6% to 8.875p, with the shares yielding around 2.9% against the company’s current full-year target.

Positive contributors in the equity portfolio included AI-adjacent names such as Ceres Power and Infineon Technologies, alongside LSEG and Relx, which the managers added after both sold off on AI disruption concerns. Beazley, Senior, International Personal Finance, Schroders and Tate & Lyle all received takeover approaches during the period, which Henderson and Foll described as ‘further evidence of the valuation opportunity available in UK equities.’

The Peer Set Is Thinning

The IPS market has limited public comparables, and that list is now shorter. JTC’s acquisition by Permira completed on 1 September 2026, taking the London-listed group private. Permira valued JTC’s entire issued share capital at approximately £2.3 billion on a fully diluted basis, implying an enterprise value of approximately £2.7 billion, with JTC shareholders receiving 1,340 pence per share in cash. The departure of JTC from public markets removes one of the few benchmarks against which Law Debenture’s IPS business could be directly compared, and arguably reduces near-term competitive pressure on the division.

Management Transition and What Comes Next

Henderson is due to retire in June 2026, with Foll assuming sole responsibility for the equity portfolio. She brings ten years at Law Debenture and twelve on the Global Equity Income team at Janus Henderson, so the investment process is unlikely to shift materially. The portfolio’s construction, balancing growth, income and value with a higher weighting to smaller and mid-sized companies than most UK equity income peers, has been a joint project throughout her tenure.

The key test for the next twelve months is whether the IPS business can sustain its growth trajectory as the post-2023 pension normalisation works through, and whether the equity portfolio’s discount-to-premium re-rating can be held. A return to a meaningful discount would be the clearest early warning sign that the market’s confidence in the handover is fading.